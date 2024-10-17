UH OH! RCP Just Moved Another Swing State to Trump and the Dems Are Smashing That Panic Button

The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This...
Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Last week the Real Clear Politics' current Electoral College map projected, at least for now, bad news for Kamala Harris and the Democrats:

You'll notice in the above map, Wisconsin was blue.

That's now been flipped to red: 

The Dems' new strategy of a "Harris and Walz media blitz" seems to have made things even worse.

For now the news just keeps getting worse for Harris.

There are a number of reasons that Obama and Biden seemed to be concerned, and the trajectory this race is taking is no doubt one of the things that were being discussed: 

Also, the lefty media and Democrats can try and spin last night's Harris interview with Bret Baier all they want, but it didn't do their side any favors.

