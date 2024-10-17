UH OH! RCP Just Moved Another Swing State to Trump and the Dems Are Smashing That Panic Button

Last week the Real Clear Politics' current Electoral College map projected, at least for now, bad news for Kamala Harris and the Democrats:

Based on current RCP Averages, here's the Electoral College map:https://t.co/dITGLuhaRx pic.twitter.com/6vcc3RsH0S — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 11, 2024

You'll notice in the above map, Wisconsin was blue.

That's now been flipped to red:

RCP no tossups just moved Wisconsin to Trump pic.twitter.com/CDrTcDGH3X — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 17, 2024

Trump now leads in ALL seven swing states in the RCP average…



That’s 312 EVs to 226… pic.twitter.com/uIkxaPxrPI — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) October 17, 2024

The Dems' new strategy of a "Harris and Walz media blitz" seems to have made things even worse.

🚨 BREAKING: WISCONSIN FLIPS FOR TRUMP in the RealClearPolitics polling average.



Trump now leads in every battleground.



🔴 Trump: 312 🏆

🔵 Harris: 226 pic.twitter.com/K1spaWuMWd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2024

For now the news just keeps getting worse for Harris.

Even 538 isnt giving WI/PA to her anymore

LMFAO pic.twitter.com/cSZK8aeRs0 — Matt (@mattykinsX) October 17, 2024

There are a number of reasons that Obama and Biden seemed to be concerned, and the trajectory this race is taking is no doubt one of the things that were being discussed:

Biden told Obama ‘she’s not as strong as me’ — and ex-prez agreed ‘that’s true’ at Ethel Kennedy funeral https://t.co/9lrHbiOeNE pic.twitter.com/o09lDg9oGq — New York Post (@nypost) October 17, 2024

Also, the lefty media and Democrats can try and spin last night's Harris interview with Bret Baier all they want, but it didn't do their side any favors.