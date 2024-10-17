MSNBC Went to an AZ Early Polling Spot Looking for Harris Supporters (Guess What Did NOT Happen Next)

DeSantis Shuts Down Leftist 'Reporter' and the Fake Climate Agenda in Spectacular Fashion
Doug P.  |  11:00 AM on October 17, 2024
The Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign is one of the phoniest and most manufactured presidential runs in recent memory, and the "excitement" the Democrats claim is there for their candidates doesn't seem to translate to reality. 

MSNBC sent a reporter to talk to early voters in Arizona, but the interviews were one-sided because they didn't run across anybody who said they were casting their ballot for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Watch:

This is anecdotal entertainment, but we sure hope this kind of thing comes to fruition on election day.

Here's that full post if you can't see all of it above:

Arizona voters at the polls just shocked MSNBC when not a single one said they were voting for Kamala. They were all for Trump  

"We did NOT find a single person who would audibly tell us they voted for Kamala Harris." 

"We met three other voters, one that moved from California, one that moved from Oregon, blue states, who said that they moved here and were eager to vote."

Some bonus Democrat letdowns also took place on MSNBC:

There's no way the Dems aren't in a total panic right now.

