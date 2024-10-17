Fundraising Email From Serial Knucklehead Tim Walz Contains a Telling Freudian Slip

The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Part of Tim Walz's past that he likes to talk about often is as being a school teacher, which is what makes this next part even more of an eye-roller.

A Walz fundraising email contains a misspelled word that, knowing the positions of Left-wing Democrats, is accidentally quite telling: 

Brass tax? Hey, maybe Walz means that they want a new tax on the ammo gun owners buy. We wouldn't put it past them. 

The campaign for the school teacher strikes again. 

Walz is this close to being just a heartbeat away from being the Knucklehead-in-Chief. Yeah, that's disturbing. 

