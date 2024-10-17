Fundraising Email From Serial Knucklehead Tim Walz Contains a Telling Freudian Slip

Part of Tim Walz's past that he likes to talk about often is as being a school teacher, which is what makes this next part even more of an eye-roller.

A Walz fundraising email contains a misspelled word that, knowing the positions of Left-wing Democrats, is accidentally quite telling:

Tim Walz just sent a fundraising email with the subject: “Let’s get down to brass tax.”



The saying is “brass tacks,” but I’m not surprised Walz can’t stop thinking about taxes. After blowing a $20B surplus, he still raised an additional $9B in new taxes.



What a knucklehead. pic.twitter.com/lIWkWw9owa — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 17, 2024

Brass tax? Hey, maybe Walz means that they want a new tax on the ammo gun owners buy. We wouldn't put it past them.

Freudian slip — Kathryn Brandt (@KBtheFirst) October 17, 2024

Textbook. It doesn’t get much clearer than this. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 17, 2024

The campaign for the school teacher strikes again.

Make America Literate Again — kevincrull (@kevincrull) October 17, 2024

Walz is this close to being just a heartbeat away from being the Knucklehead-in-Chief. Yeah, that's disturbing.