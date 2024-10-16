Ryan Girdusky Went on CNN and Proved They Live in an Impenetrable Left-Wing Narrative Bubble

Biden-Harris Admin Can't Find Money for North Carolina, but Will Send Another $425...
Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on October 16, 2024
Screen shot

Quite often when we see hosts and panelists on lefty cable outlets and the networks spreading lies, distortions and misrepresentations we might think they're being intentionally dishonest, but occasionally it's worth remembering that some of these people live on another planet as far as exposure to the "real world" goes. The Left-wing narrative bubble can be thick and impenetrable, and some of these "journalists" and commentators present one side of any story because they legitimately believe there's only one side of the story. Then, when the lefty journo in question is exposed to a different opinion, they react like Frankenstein's monster after seeing fire.

Another example of that came to light when Ryan Girdusky went on CNN and tried to deliver some reality checks about what the 2020 BLM riots and subsequent political calls to "defund the police" and other anti-cop measures brought about. The other CNN panelists acted like Girdusky was crazy for talking about something they'd never heard of before. Naturally they didn't want him to keep talking: 

Greg Gutfeld pointed out that these are people who never get out of the bubble, and it shows: 

Bingo.

Also, some people at CNN are in such a thick bubble that they don't even pay attention to what CNN reports:

We couldn't be less surprised.

