WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and...
Sit. DOWN! Rashida Tlaib DRAGGED for Defending 'Jihadist Pals' In Hate-Filled Post Attacki...
Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic...
YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris...
Mollie Hemingway Fixes ABC News' Pathetic Spin After JD Vance Embarrassed Martha Raddatz
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties...
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump...
LET THEM FIGHT! Growing Tensions Between Biden and Team Harris Spell T-R-O-U-B-L-E ......
BAWK BAWK BAWK! Even TIME Magazine Calls Kamala Out for Hiding From THEM...
Mike Johnson Schools Trump-Obsessed 'Meet the Press' Host on What Voters ACTUALLY Care...
'Do Some RESEARCH!' Non-Vetting Democrat Veteran Held Hostage by 'Fake News' Gets Wake-Up...
Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using...
D'OH! TOOL Joe Scarborough ROASTED for Pushing Kamala's LIE About Trump Hiding While...
Liberals Say Trump Is Homophobic. This Group Begs to Differ.

Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Assigns Blame for Reason Kamala Harris Is Not Polling Better

Doug P.  |  12:20 PM on October 14, 2024
Meme screenshot

Kamala Harris has lost ground to Donald Trump in recent weeks in both swing state and national polls. Nationally Harris lost five points since her "media blitz" and Tim Walz's phony "man-based" focus. 

Advertisement

Is the reason for the Harris-Walz polling problem simply due to the fact that this is the fakest campaign in the history of fake campaigns as the Democrats continue their attempt to hide what these leftists are really all about? That's certainly a huge factor, but if you ask some Harris supporters, the reason Harris is trailing Trump is because the media isn't carrying nearly enough of her water.

Imagine being in the media and working hard in favor of the Dem candidate only to have people like Sunny Hostin of "The View" turn around and blame you for her Harris' failings and shortcomings: 

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Some of the hosts of network Sunday shows literally sound like they're Harris campaign spokespeople and it's the media's fault Harris is sinking?

If Trump wins at least the media's been warned about who's going to be blamed.

Maybe Hostin thinks the debate moderators didn't fact-check Trump and Vance enough while doing zero fact-checks on Harris or Walz.

The media's helped push Harris' campaign to the point of exhaustion and that's the thanks they get?

They're running out of people to blame!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and Kamala's Southern Border (Watch)
Sam J.
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND From Women
Sam J.
YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris and Biden in DELISH Thread
Sam J.
Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic Stations at Kamala HQ'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement