Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Assigns Blame for Reason Kamala Harris Is Not Polling Better

Kamala Harris has lost ground to Donald Trump in recent weeks in both swing state and national polls. Nationally Harris lost five points since her "media blitz" and Tim Walz's phony "man-based" focus.

NBC POLL: There has been a five-point swing to President Trump over the last month — with the race now tied at 48%.



The poll also finds Americans view "the Trump presidency more favorably than the Biden presidency." pic.twitter.com/fzc3PFjC9c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2024

Is the reason for the Harris-Walz polling problem simply due to the fact that this is the fakest campaign in the history of fake campaigns as the Democrats continue their attempt to hide what these leftists are really all about? That's certainly a huge factor, but if you ask some Harris supporters, the reason Harris is trailing Trump is because the media isn't carrying nearly enough of her water.

Imagine being in the media and working hard in favor of the Dem candidate only to have people like Sunny Hostin of "The View" turn around and blame you for her Harris' failings and shortcomings:

When answering why Kamala Harris isn't winning in the polls, Sunny Hostin claims Harris is "running a flawless campaign."

Hostin insists "the press to blame for" Harris's polling problems. "I think that the media has to do a much better job than what they're doing." pic.twitter.com/wrwF43OZaX — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 14, 2024

Some of the hosts of network Sunday shows literally sound like they're Harris campaign spokespeople and it's the media's fault Harris is sinking?

If Trump wins at least the media's been warned about who's going to be blamed.

God I love this show… https://t.co/ORm0z1ihjc — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 14, 2024

Maybe Hostin thinks the debate moderators didn't fact-check Trump and Vance enough while doing zero fact-checks on Harris or Walz.

lol what more could the media possibly do to help? — Jonny Offenmad (@Offenmad) October 14, 2024

The media's helped push Harris' campaign to the point of exhaustion and that's the thanks they get?

Last week it was all men, then over the weekend it was black men, and now they’re blaming the press for the VP’s struggles. https://t.co/QxLMp9AGsE — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) October 14, 2024

They're running out of people to blame!