JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election Interference

Trump running mate JD Vance had a sit-down interview with a New York Times reporter who clearly had a narrative to push because this line of questioning sounds like it came straight from the DNC (we never hear a "journalist" asking Hillary Clinton or any other Democrat if they think Trump legitimately won the 2016 election).

The reporter asked the same thing several times but Vance wanted to set some ground rules first, and she would not go there. This is how it's done:

WATCH: @JDVance flips the script on a New York Times reporter by pointing out that the government, media, and Big Tech rigged the 2020 election by teaming up to censor the Hunter Biden laptop, costing President Trump millions of votes.🔥 pic.twitter.com/2EO9Tl3v0a — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2024

First of all, can you imagine a reporter interviewing Kamala Harris and going after her like that? Also it was quite impressive how Vance wouldn't take the journo's question until first getting her to agree that there were some shenanigans.

“You’re repeating a slogan rather than engaging with what I’m saying.” CAN EVERY SITTING REPUBLICAN POLITICIAN ENGAGE THE LIBERAL ACTIVIST PRESS LIKE THIS. https://t.co/LHvtvnBSfV — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) October 12, 2024

Sadly, too many "journalists" think that repeating Democrat slogans is their job description.

This is the real steal of the election not enough people emphasize. https://t.co/RQ1N3nRhpk — Scott Spray ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@scottspray) October 12, 2024

NewYorkTimes can you aks that kind of questions to Kamala? #NewYorkTimes

You cant even answer the question #JDVance threw at you https://t.co/4EeshCWu41 — MyPOV (@ThinkPOV) October 11, 2024

"Do you believe Donald Trump legitimately won the 2016 election" is a question this same reporter would never ask Kamala Harris.