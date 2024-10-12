JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election Interference

Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Vot...
Doug P.  |  11:24 AM on October 12, 2024
Screen shot

Trump running mate JD Vance had a sit-down interview with a New York Times reporter who clearly had a narrative to push because this line of questioning sounds like it came straight from the DNC (we never hear a "journalist" asking Hillary Clinton or any other Democrat if they think Trump legitimately won the 2016 election). 

The reporter asked the same thing several times but Vance wanted to set some ground rules first, and she would not go there. This is how it's done: 

First of all, can you imagine a reporter interviewing Kamala Harris and going after her like that? Also it was quite impressive how Vance wouldn't take the journo's question until first getting her to agree that there were some shenanigans. 

