VIP
Tim Walz Went Pheasant Hunting and This Was in No Way a Staged...
WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man'
JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election...
Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Vot...
Gretchen Whitmer Apologizes to Those Who Didn't Get What Her 'Dorito Communion' Video...
VIP
Democrats Openly Vow to Undermine Our Republic to 'Defend Democracy'
Partisan Hack Aaron Rupar Thinks '60 Minutes' Only LIGHTLY Edited Kamala Harris' Answers
Gee, Thanks? DHS Secretary Mayorkas Spends Mere Six Hours in NC Before Jetting...
WOMP! University of Kansas Professor Who Said Men Should Be Shot If They...
Trump Just Got the BEST Endorsement of This Election Cycle 'Cause Always Wrong...
WATCH: Harris Supporter Says It's Time to Put the 'Final Nail in the...
Queen Cackles Strikes Again: Kamala Says Election Is 'Packed With Stuff' and Finds...
Tim Walz Gifts Trump a New Campaign Ad: Biden Did Everything Right and...
WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation'...

'Brilliant'! Kamala Harris' Answer About Biden's Policies Got the Meme Treatment It Was BEGGING For

Doug P.  |  12:29 PM on October 12, 2024
AngieArtist

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" earlier this week was of course supposed to be a fawn-fest featuring a lot of softball questions, and that's exactly what it was, with perhaps one accidental exception.

Advertisement

This question should have been easy for Harris to answer, but the fact her campaign's trying to distance themselves from what we've seen the last four years that Kamala's been part of, this was an awkward moment for the Democrat nominee:

The Trump ads have been writing themselves lately.

In a subsequent interview, Stephen Colbert gave Harris a chance to clean up that answer but she still basically responded the same way.

Harris' answer was just begging for a video assist, and that's exactly what's happened. Another Trump ad is born: 

That's just perfect. 

If Harris and Walz are elected the next four more years will be like the Biden years except quite possibly far worse, especially if the Republicans don't make gains in the Congress. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man'
Grateful Calvin
JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election Interference
Doug P.
Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Voter Rolls
Doug P.
Tim Walz Went Pheasant Hunting and This Was in No Way a Staged Photo Op
Doug P.
Gretchen Whitmer Apologizes to Those Who Didn't Get What Her 'Dorito Communion' Video Was Really About
Doug P.
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the Memes Are Brutally GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement