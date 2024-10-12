'Brilliant'! Kamala Harris' Answer About Biden's Policies Got the Meme Treatment It Was BEGGING For

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" earlier this week was of course supposed to be a fawn-fest featuring a lot of softball questions, and that's exactly what it was, with perhaps one accidental exception.

This question should have been easy for Harris to answer, but the fact her campaign's trying to distance themselves from what we've seen the last four years that Kamala's been part of, this was an awkward moment for the Democrat nominee:

Hostin: Would you have done anything differently than President Biden during the past four years?



Kamala: "There is not a thing that comes to mind."



Straight from the horse's mouth.pic.twitter.com/IRY93CJ6Qe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 8, 2024

The Trump ads have been writing themselves lately.

In a subsequent interview, Stephen Colbert gave Harris a chance to clean up that answer but she still basically responded the same way.

Harris' answer was just begging for a video assist, and that's exactly what's happened. Another Trump ad is born:

Kamala answers the tough questions... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5ZQ1JasTXu — C3PMeme (@C3PMeme) October 10, 2024

That's just perfect.

A summary of KH in 30 seconds! 👇👇👇 https://t.co/IFrOJ8ofDw — Leslie Lempka (@leslie_lempka) October 10, 2024

If Harris and Walz are elected the next four more years will be like the Biden years except quite possibly far worse, especially if the Republicans don't make gains in the Congress.