Kamala Harris Says if Elected This Will Be Her First Call (Apparently Her Phone Hasn't Been Working)

During her Univision town hall that didn't do the Dem nominee's campaign any favors, Kamala Harris was asked about the high cost of living which began to spike after Biden took office with Harris at his side.

Her answer was a repeat of the "I was raised in a middle-class family" non-response Harris has delivered in the past while totally ignoring the substance of the question:

"I'm never going to forget where I come from." However, Harris would appreciate it if voters would forget she's been a big part of the "Bidenomics" administration for nearly four years now.

It must be of some comfort to the Harris campaign to know they can always rely on the media to help spin what is in reality a manufactured, phony campaign of gaslighting and bad acting. To counter what everybody's been seeing from the Harris campaign, Vogue is doing its best to help:

In that cover story, Harris was asked what her first phone call as president would be, and this answer is absolutely laughable and insulting:

Gee, if only Harris had been in any position to do something about all this these last four years!

An actual "journalist" doing the interview would have asked about that. Maybe Harris' phone hasn't been working.

Apparently that's a secret.

Let's go back to the Vogue cover for a moment. This is how fast the Dems and media moved on:

Ouch!