HOO BOY, Bow Howdy, and WHOO DAWGIE, Do We Have Some BIG News...
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the...
'You and Kamala DISAGREE?!' WATCH Tim Walz Fall FLAT on His Weird, Puffy...
RCP's Current Electoral College Map Might Make Harris and Walz Want to Re-Up...
Just a PHOTO-OP! NC National Guard Allegedly Helped Kamala Pull a Fast One...
VIP
Pretty Desperate Woman: Julia Roberts Begs Gals to Convince Guys to Unite and...
'Time for MAGA.' Obama's GENIUS PLAN to Shame Black Americans Into Voting for...
Muy FALSO! Kamala's Univision Town Hall SCOOPED in HUGE Way (Selected Attendees! Telepromp...
Dear Jon Stewart: Yes, the Second Amendment Does Protect Freedom of Speech (VIDEO)
VIP
Barack Obama Has a 'Tough Talk' at Black Voters for Harris Event
Ta-Nehisi Coates Doesn't Know If He'd Be Strong Enough Not to Participate in...
Chris Wallace Explains He’s Employed and Tucker Carlson Really Isn’t
Kamala Harris Advisor Explains How She’s Different From Biden: ‘She’s a Woman of...
Donald Trump: The Biggest Threat to Democracy Is Stupid People

Kamala Harris Says if Elected This Will Be Her First Call (Apparently Her Phone Hasn't Been Working)

Doug P.  |  12:12 PM on October 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

During her Univision town hall that didn't do the Dem nominee's campaign any favors, Kamala Harris was asked about the high cost of living which began to spike after Biden took office with Harris at his side.

Advertisement

Her answer was a repeat of the "I was raised in a middle-class family" non-response Harris has delivered in the past while totally ignoring the substance of the question: 

"I'm never going to forget where I come from." However, Harris would appreciate it if voters would forget she's been a big part of the "Bidenomics" administration for nearly four years now. 

It must be of some comfort to the Harris campaign to know they can always rely on the media to help spin what is in reality a manufactured, phony campaign of gaslighting and bad acting. To counter what everybody's been seeing from the Harris campaign, Vogue is doing its best to help: 

In that cover story, Harris was asked what her first phone call as president would be, and this answer is absolutely laughable and insulting: 

Gee, if only Harris had been in any position to do something about all this these last four years!

An actual "journalist" doing the interview would have asked about that. Maybe Harris' phone hasn't been working.

Apparently that's a secret.

Let's go back to the Vogue cover for a moment. This is how fast the Dems and media moved on:

Ouch!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the Memes are Brutally GLORIOUS
Sam J.
'Time for MAGA.' Obama's GENIUS PLAN to Shame Black Americans Into Voting for Kamala Harris BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Just a PHOTO-OP! NC National Guard Allegedly Helped Kamala Pull a Fast One on Hurricane Helene Victims
Sam J.
RCP's Current Electoral College Map Might Make Harris and Walz Want to Re-Up Calls to Abolish the EC
Doug P.
'You and Kamala DISAGREE?!' WATCH Tim Walz Fall FLAT on His Weird, Puffy Face During Strahan Interview
Sam J.
Muy FALSO! Kamala's Univision Town Hall SCOOPED in HUGE Way (Selected Attendees! Teleprompter?! OH MY!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the Memes are Brutally GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement