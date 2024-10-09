Biden Sits at Mini Oval Office Play Set to Talk Hurricane Prep & Slam Rumors Gov't Controls Weather

HOO BOY, Bow Howdy, and WHOO DAWGIE, Do We Have Something RAD for...
Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on October 09, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Biden today provided an update about Hurricane Milton as the storm approaches Florida's west coast. Biden also took a swipe at a Republican member of Congress in the process.

This situation apparently called for the miniature Resolute Desk in order for Biden to deliver remarks at the fake White House set: 

It was yet another day of "Biden vs. teleprompter":

Biden also took a moment to talk about claims that the government has been controlling the weather, calling that "beyond ridiculous":

Biden does not, however, think it's "beyond ridiculous" that banning fossil fuels or gas stoves could help control the climate?

GREAT question!

The Democrat "science" on this is so confusing! Can the climate and/or weather be controlled, or not?

