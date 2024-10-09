Biden Sits at Mini Oval Office Play Set to Talk Hurricane Prep & Slam Rumors Gov't Controls Weather

President Biden today provided an update about Hurricane Milton as the storm approaches Florida's west coast. Biden also took a swipe at a Republican member of Congress in the process.

Advertisement

This situation apparently called for the miniature Resolute Desk in order for Biden to deliver remarks at the fake White House set:

Has Biden been booted out of the White House altogether?

Why is he back on the pretend White House set again? pic.twitter.com/J0OT4H0xux — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 9, 2024

Biden is sitting at his elementary school desk again 😂 pic.twitter.com/59qCnQM4u0 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 9, 2024

Yes, it sure appears Joe Biden is not allowed in the Oval Office and they are even forcing him to sit behind a student sized desk. pic.twitter.com/atNzwQsHv7 — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) September 9, 2024

I see Biden has his school aide sitting right behind him to keep him on point. https://t.co/EjcbTSM2hq — Truth For All (@Truth4AllAlways) October 9, 2024

It was yet another day of "Biden vs. teleprompter":

Biden can't even read from his giant teleprompter — this is the decline Kamala covered up pic.twitter.com/nlgHarGgId — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2024

BIDEN: "No one should make the American people question whether their governments will be make this sure that this dizacter when it strikes they'll be there."



(This is the decline Kamala covered up) pic.twitter.com/XN0O8x4Req — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2024

Biden also took a moment to talk about claims that the government has been controlling the weather, calling that "beyond ridiculous":

President Biden: "Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene...is now saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather. We're controlling the weather!?! It's beyond ridiculous. It's gotta stop." pic.twitter.com/3VSwSaKF5d — CSPAN (@cspan) October 9, 2024

Biden does not, however, think it's "beyond ridiculous" that banning fossil fuels or gas stoves could help control the climate?

Wait if the govt can't affect the weather then why are we going bankrupt "fighting climate change"? https://t.co/DLWjdB6MHc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2024

GREAT question!

Democrats literally claim we can control the climate, which is even tougher. — Finance with Michael (@michaelsgordon) October 9, 2024

Wait, I thought the whole premise of Climate change was we could control the weather? No? https://t.co/2f7TTCCDCu — meangeneone (@meangeneone1) October 9, 2024

The Democrat "science" on this is so confusing! Can the climate and/or weather be controlled, or not?