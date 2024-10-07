Sen. Thom Tillis Sets Kamala HQ Account Straight After They Used His Quote to Slam Trump

White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey SLAMMED for Going Straight-Up SEXIST PIG Campaigning...
Doug P.  |  12:30 PM on October 07, 2024
Meme screenshot

There are a couple of pro-Kamala Harris accounts on social media and both are incredibly dishonest, disingenuous and shameless. One of them is the "Kamala HQ" account.

Yesterday they posted a quote from Sen. Thom Tillis and framed it as if the North Carolina Republican was referencing Donald Trump for this criticism: 

Sen. Tillis had to interject and let Kamala HQ aware of something they might have already known but didn't care about because of their serial dishonesty: 

When the hurricane and later flooding hit President Biden was at the beach and Harris was at fundraisers out west, so they definitely had that coming. 

There's a whole lot of stuff backfiring on the Harris campaign these days.

