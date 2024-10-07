Karine Jean-Pierre (Possibly Wearing 'Ron Klain's Old Blazer') Does NOT Deny What FEMA Funds Are Used For

We're Sorry Your Friends Suck at War: Guardian Editor DRAGGED for 'Spot the...
Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Over the weekend we talked about another Karine Jean-Pierre one-eighty, and this one concerns claims that the Biden administration diverted FEMA funds in order to provide for illegal aliens in the U.S.

Here's KJP vs. KJP from September and October:

Jean-Pierre continues to spin away, as was again the case during today's White House briefing. 

Here's the new spin from the Biden-Harris White House: 

All she does is cycle through the same spin tactic: Dodge, obfuscate, lie, repeat.

KJP's wardrobe also caught some attention.

There's certainly plenty of room for it. 

KJP kind of looks like Al Capone sent her to do a hit.

Well, KJP is definitely a Joker, except not in the "ha ha funny" kind of way.

