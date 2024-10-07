Karine Jean-Pierre (Possibly Wearing 'Ron Klain's Old Blazer') Does NOT Deny What FEMA Funds Are Used For

Over the weekend we talked about another Karine Jean-Pierre one-eighty, and this one concerns claims that the Biden administration diverted FEMA funds in order to provide for illegal aliens in the U.S.

Here's KJP vs. KJP from September and October:

She just straight up lied yesterday.



Could someone get Glenn Kessler on the phone? pic.twitter.com/Z17AF6COZG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 5, 2024

Jean-Pierre continues to spin away, as was again the case during today's White House briefing.

Here's the new spin from the Biden-Harris White House:

Karine Jean-Pierre claims "no money is being diverted from response needs" to support illegal immigrants.



Notice how she does NOT deny FEMA funds are being used to support illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/3QdbdaHsae — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2024

All she does is cycle through the same spin tactic: Dodge, obfuscate, lie, repeat.

KJP's wardrobe also caught some attention.

She’s hiding all the FEMA money in the jacket https://t.co/Yi4CfWFig0 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 7, 2024

There's certainly plenty of room for it.

When you spilled coffee on your shirt and Ron Klain's old blazer is the only one left in the closet ... https://t.co/OMm3je0dfQ — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 7, 2024

KJP kind of looks like Al Capone sent her to do a hit.

She looks like a bootlegger about to meet up with Al Capone. pic.twitter.com/r0Nl7B13ix — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 7, 2024

What’s with the suit? Is she taking fashion advice from Lori Lightfoot now? LOL pic.twitter.com/9j7ZBJQX6D — Andrew Yancy (@DetectiveYancy) October 7, 2024

She got the retarded 1920s batman animated series crime boss suit on. https://t.co/1EhANe51vr — Michigga (@the_michigga) October 7, 2024

She’s literally dressed like The Joker https://t.co/ZRa8C1aja1 — Chrissie Mayr’s Boobs (@chrissiemayrsb1) October 7, 2024

Well, KJP is definitely a Joker, except not in the "ha ha funny" kind of way.