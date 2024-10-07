'JAZZ HANDS!' Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES Team Kamala Harris for Picking Tim Walz As...
Byron Donalds Lists 10 Details That NUKE Dem Attempts to Blame GOP for Biden & Harris' Open Border

Doug P.  |  10:50 AM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Ever since January 20th of 2021, tens of millions of people have streamed illegally across the border and into the U.S. The reason is quite simple: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

It all started well before Biden even took office, when he reminded everybody that if he were to end up in the White House to immediately surge to the border. 

After Biden took office, DHS Secretary Mayorkas even bragged about how this administration undid many of the measures that were keeping the border more secure:

Now that it's become clear the border is not secure, as the Dems previously claimed, they're now trying to blame Republicans for not passing the border bill. Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy takes that approach often:

The border disaster is all on Biden and Harris, and these dishonest people know it. But assigning blame is all they have now that an election is approaching, and this issue has backfired on the Democrats.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds rattled off a list of reasons the "border bill" didn't get enough support, and that's because some of it had nothing to do with the U.S. border or actually making it secure:

That "border bill" would have done nothing except write "more of the same" into law. 

The Democrats know that, hence the panicked and laughable attempts to blame Republicans for Biden and Harris' open border with the election just around the corner. 

