Byron Donalds Lists 10 Details That NUKE Dem Attempts to Blame GOP for Biden & Harris' Open Border

Ever since January 20th of 2021, tens of millions of people have streamed illegally across the border and into the U.S. The reason is quite simple: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

It all started well before Biden even took office, when he reminded everybody that if he were to end up in the White House to immediately surge to the border.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas: "We have rescinded so many Trump immigration policies, it would take so much time to list them." pic.twitter.com/kBVD0TFFLG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 23, 2021

After Biden took office, DHS Secretary Mayorkas even bragged about how this administration undid many of the measures that were keeping the border more secure:

Now that it's become clear the border is not secure, as the Dems previously claimed, they're now trying to blame Republicans for not passing the border bill. Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy takes that approach often:

The border is a money making grievance machine for Republicans. That's all. Period. Stop.



Keeping it a problem raises them money, drives ratings, helps them win elections.



They don't want to fix it. That's why they killed the bipartisan border bill. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 29, 2024

The border disaster is all on Biden and Harris, and these dishonest people know it. But assigning blame is all they have now that an election is approaching, and this issue has backfired on the Democrats.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds rattled off a list of reasons the "border bill" didn't get enough support, and that's because some of it had nothing to do with the U.S. border or actually making it secure:

Why the Senate Border Deal FAILED:



1–Codify Catch/Release

2–Let in 1.8M Illegals

3–Fund Sanctuary Cities

4–Fund NGOs Moving Illegals

5–Lawyers to Illegals

6–Work Permits to Illegals

7–Nothing to Deport Illegals

8–No Immediate Wall Funds

9–Weak Asylum Screening

10–$60B to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/5Sm0im6uNJ — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 6, 2024

That "border bill" would have done nothing except write "more of the same" into law.

They promise to fix the “border process”, not close the border. Their plan is faster processing of MORE all illegals, not legitimate claims. https://t.co/zMO1TcWpVk — Geaux Geaux girl (@theolewarskule5) October 7, 2024

Byron is correct. The bill was killed because it’s terrible for our country.



Not because Trump wanted to run on the issue.



Biden/Harris performance on the border has been abysmal. https://t.co/4fXafFKjy0 — matt jordan (@matttjordan) October 6, 2024

The Democrats know that, hence the panicked and laughable attempts to blame Republicans for Biden and Harris' open border with the election just around the corner.