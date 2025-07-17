WATCH: CNN Panel MELTS DOWN Over Pam Bondi Firing Maurene Comey

Yesterday, Maurene Comey -- daughter of former FBI Director James Comey -- was fired from her job as a federal prosecutor.

BREAKING: The Trump DOJ has FIRED Maureen Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 16, 2025

Here's more from the New York Times:

Maurene Comey, a career federal prosecutor who worked on the Jeffrey Epstein case and was abruptly fired by the Trump administration this week, warned her colleagues Thursday about the chilling effect such firings could have on their work. 'If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain,' she wrote in an email that was circulated to her colleagues within the federal prosecutor’s office in Manhattan. 'Do not let that happen.' She called fear 'the tool of a tyrant, wielded to suppress independent thought.' Ms. Comey, who is the daughter of James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director and an adversary of President Trump, was also the lead prosecutor in the recent trial of Sean Combs, the hip-hop entrepreneur who was acquitted of the most serious charges he faced earlier this month.

Obama named Maurene Comey to one of the most prestigious jobs in the government at the same moment he was asking her father to weaponize the FBI and target Trump with the Russian collusion hoax.





Can't imagine why she got fired.





But that didn't stop CNN from melting down over it. WATCH:

The meltdown on CNN over Maureen Comey’s firing is awesome.



Excellent decision to get her the hell out of SDNY. pic.twitter.com/UoMWQV7hXY — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 17, 2025

Pass the popcorn, please.

This tells us this was the right move.

Obviously it was the right decision — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 17, 2025

Obviously.

She blew the Diddy case and Epstein was a hoax and she never said a word. Come on you can’t have it both ways. If Epstein wasn’t real she is a liar if it was real she didn’t get enough results. Oh and her dad might be under investigation. — Jim (@jimg358) July 17, 2025

Correct.

OMG. I love this. They're so easy to trigger. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) July 17, 2025

So easy.

Shouldn't Toobin be required to show both hands at the same time when appearing on TV — Army Veteran (@USArmyVet31K) July 17, 2025

He's not the guy we'd want to have on to defend us, but you do you, CNN.

CNN thinks Toobin is the right person to discuss ethics? https://t.co/BjWB4JsU4H — Joni Myers (@JoniMyers18) July 17, 2025

There are millions of attorneys in America, and CNN can't find someone who isn't Toobin?

PRO TIP: @JeffreyToobin's moral indignation would be more persuasive if both of his hands were in view above the table. https://t.co/WkkYG41wC6 — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 17, 2025

In the long shot, one hand clearly isn't.

Great job, CNN.

Perceived “conflict of interest” and most likely direct conflict of interest .



Is there no common sense left in the world?



Shall I carry a lantern to look for an honest man? https://t.co/dkwngGKyqk — Joey Vita (@VantaggioJoe) July 17, 2025

With the exception of Scott Jennings, you won't find him on CNN.

Why in the hell did they wait after the Diddy trial to scan her a**? https://t.co/yqLetMOBYF — Dalton Curtis (@dallycurtisaz) July 17, 2025

Losing a high profile trial like that is a good enough reason to fire a prosecutor.

When MSM loses their minds, you know it was the right decision. https://t.co/y8an9PKrXJ — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) July 17, 2025

YUP.

