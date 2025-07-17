DECLINE: U.K. Police Stop Treating Shoplifting As a Crime (Mean Facebook Post, on...
New York Times Reporter Calls Defunding of Public Media an 'Attack' on Free...
DOGE the Fed?
Self-Own Alert! UFW Try Scoring Points by Being Racist but Prove Americans WILL...
Dem Sen. Mark Warner's Attempt to Scare Parents Whose 'Kids Love a PBS...
NBC News Drops FUN New Legal Standard: Expectant Fathers Can't Be Held Accountable...
Wait ... What Did He Say About Gay Men? Obama's Latest Podcast Appearance...
Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of...
Steve Miller Band Cancels U.S. Tour Citing 'Climate Change' As the Reason (and...
AP Reports ICE Will Gain Access to Medicaid Enrollee Info and Rep. Jayapal...
Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It...
Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High...
'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real...
HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough...

WATCH: CNN Panel MELTS DOWN Over Pam Bondi Firing Maurene Comey

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Yesterday, Maurene Comey -- daughter of former FBI Director James Comey -- was fired from her job as a federal prosecutor.

Advertisement

Here's more from the New York Times:

Maurene Comey, a career federal prosecutor who worked on the Jeffrey Epstein case and was abruptly fired by the Trump administration this week, warned her colleagues Thursday about the chilling effect such firings could have on their work.

'If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain,' she wrote in an email that was circulated to her colleagues within the federal prosecutor’s office in Manhattan. 'Do not let that happen.'

She called fear 'the tool of a tyrant, wielded to suppress independent thought.'

Ms. Comey, who is the daughter of James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director and an adversary of President Trump, was also the lead prosecutor in the recent trial of Sean Combs, the hip-hop entrepreneur who was acquitted of the most serious charges he faced earlier this month.

Obama named Maurene Comey to one of the most prestigious jobs in the government at the same moment he was asking her father to weaponize the FBI and target Trump with the Russian collusion hoax.

Can't imagine why she got fired.

But that didn't stop CNN from melting down over it. WATCH:

Recommended

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think
Sam J.
Advertisement

Pass the popcorn, please.

This tells us this was the right move.

Obviously.

Correct.

So easy.

He's not the guy we'd want to have on to defend us, but you do you, CNN.

There are millions of attorneys in America, and CNN can't find someone who isn't Toobin?

Advertisement

In the long shot, one hand clearly isn't.

Great job, CNN.

With the exception of Scott Jennings, you won't find him on CNN.

Losing a high profile trial like that is a good enough reason to fire a prosecutor.

YUP.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI JAMES COMEY JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think
Sam J.
DECLINE: U.K. Police Stop Treating Shoplifting As a Crime (Mean Facebook Post, on the Other Hand)
Amy Curtis
Self-Own Alert! UFW Try Scoring Points by Being Racist but Prove Americans WILL Work Farm Jobs Instead
Amy Curtis
NBC News Drops FUN New Legal Standard: Expectant Fathers Can't Be Held Accountable for Crimes
Amy Curtis
New York Times Reporter Calls Defunding of Public Media an 'Attack' on Free Press
Amy Curtis
Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of the Democrats and It's a DOOZY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think Sam J.
Advertisement