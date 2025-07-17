WATCH: CNN Panel MELTS DOWN Over Pam Bondi Firing Maurene Comey
New York Times Reporter Calls Defunding of Public Media an 'Attack' on Free...
DOGE the Fed?
Self-Own Alert! UFW Try Scoring Points by Being Racist but Prove Americans WILL...
Dem Sen. Mark Warner's Attempt to Scare Parents Whose 'Kids Love a PBS...
NBC News Drops FUN New Legal Standard: Expectant Fathers Can't Be Held Accountable...
Wait ... What Did He Say About Gay Men? Obama's Latest Podcast Appearance...
Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of...
Steve Miller Band Cancels U.S. Tour Citing 'Climate Change' As the Reason (and...
AP Reports ICE Will Gain Access to Medicaid Enrollee Info and Rep. Jayapal...
Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It...
Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High...
'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real...
HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough...

DECLINE: U.K. Police Stop Treating Shoplifting As a Crime (Mean Facebook Post, on the Other Hand)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Decline is a choice, and the United Kingdom -- that once great empire -- has chosen to wither and die.

Now, authorities are going to stop treating shoplifting as a crime. Probably because they're too busy arresting Grandma for 'mean' Facebook posts:

Advertisement

Here's more:

Police have 'basically abandoned' treating shoplifting like a crime, a senior executive at Mike Ashley’s retail empire has claimed.

Chris Wootton, chief financial officer at Frasers, which owns Sports Direct, Flannels and House of Fraser, said that its stores had seen an uptick in crime and questioned whether theft was being treated seriously by authorities.

He said: 'It doesn’t help that the police have basically abandoned shoplifting as a crime.'

Frustration has been growing among retailers who are battling an epidemic of shoplifting and assaults on staff across the UK, which is costing them billions of pounds.

Stores will close, crime will continue to skyrocket, and then someone will come along promising to fix it all with an iron fist.

But at least everyone who remains is equally poor, hungry, and victimized.

Recommended

WATCH: CNN Panel MELTS DOWN Over Pam Bondi Firing Maurene Comey
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Fairness!

And 'hate speech.'

They would only charge native Britons and not immigrants.

'Cause racism.

It's only fair.

But someone, somewhere, might commit ungoodthink and we have to have police available to arrest them.

The criminals are also very happy about this.

To turn the U.K. into an Orwellian nightmare.

Advertisement

The U.K. is broken.

They won't tolerate that bigotry.

Yup.

It will.

On the upside, Sharia Law actually punishes shoplifters.

Yeah, it involves cutting off the thief's hand, but he won't shoplift again.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: CNN Panel MELTS DOWN Over Pam Bondi Firing Maurene Comey
Amy Curtis
Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think
Sam J.
Self-Own Alert! UFW Try Scoring Points by Being Racist but Prove Americans WILL Work Farm Jobs Instead
Amy Curtis
NBC News Drops FUN New Legal Standard: Expectant Fathers Can't Be Held Accountable for Crimes
Amy Curtis
New York Times Reporter Calls Defunding of Public Media an 'Attack' on Free Press
Amy Curtis
Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of the Democrats and It's a DOOZY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH: CNN Panel MELTS DOWN Over Pam Bondi Firing Maurene Comey Amy Curtis
Advertisement