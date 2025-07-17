DECLINE: U.K. Police Stop Treating Shoplifting As a Crime (Mean Facebook Post, on the Other Hand)

Decline is a choice, and the United Kingdom -- that once great empire -- has chosen to wither and die.

Now, authorities are going to stop treating shoplifting as a crime. Probably because they're too busy arresting Grandma for 'mean' Facebook posts:

🔴 Police ‘abandoning shoplifting as a crime’https://t.co/pLmdFgCnY5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 17, 2025

Here's more:

Police have 'basically abandoned' treating shoplifting like a crime, a senior executive at Mike Ashley’s retail empire has claimed. Chris Wootton, chief financial officer at Frasers, which owns Sports Direct, Flannels and House of Fraser, said that its stores had seen an uptick in crime and questioned whether theft was being treated seriously by authorities. He said: 'It doesn’t help that the police have basically abandoned shoplifting as a crime.' Frustration has been growing among retailers who are battling an epidemic of shoplifting and assaults on staff across the UK, which is costing them billions of pounds. Mr Wootton said: 'I can definitely say, over the last few years, our staff are suffering more … whether it’s verbal or physical [attacks], which is obviously not good.'

Stores will close, crime will continue to skyrocket, and then someone will come along promising to fix it all with an iron fist.

They did this in California. They made it easier for people to take drugs too (by being more "supportive" and "understanding"). Years later, we can see the impact. Retail theft, car theft, property theft are sky high. Shops close, businesses move away, the wealthy leave. — Ben Lovegrove (@BensBookmarks) July 17, 2025

But at least everyone who remains is equally poor, hungry, and victimized.

Fairness!

Yes because in 6 months there will be a facial recognition unit looking at historical crimes — lostinmatrix (@steve334455) July 17, 2025

And 'hate speech.'

MISSION XUK

The police ‘abandoning shoplifting as a crime. If the majority of people started to just go in and pick up what they wanted without paying, they would soon change and start doing something about it. — John Futia (@fut1a) July 17, 2025

They would only charge native Britons and not immigrants.

'Cause racism.

Then we’re all going shopping!! Tit 4 Tat! — JuliaSugarbaker@🍷🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@JuliaDkMc) July 17, 2025

It's only fair.

Might as well just abandon police. — Ironball (@Ironball_T) July 17, 2025

But someone, somewhere, might commit ungoodthink and we have to have police available to arrest them.

Police 1: There sure are a lot of crimes going on. How do we get the numbers down without doing any more work?



Police 2: We'll, it can't be counted as a crime if we decriminalise it.



Police 1: Genius! Let's do that!



Everyone else: pic.twitter.com/u7k5uh19dV — Ivo @ Plumbingwerx (@PlumbingwerxUK) July 17, 2025

The criminals are also very happy about this.

That's why society is breaking down. If the police are not there to stop theft, what are they there for??? — Apples&Pears (@ApplesPears01) July 17, 2025

To turn the U.K. into an Orwellian nightmare.

Not just shoplifting. Police ceased Investigating a theft from my home after realising travellers were involved. When I suggested I wait outside their site and inform the policemen when their van turned up (i had CCTV of the reg no) I was told I could be arrested for harassment. — Colin (@ColinWright584) July 17, 2025

The U.K. is broken.

The police are too busy checking your online posts for hate speech. Don't you dare notice which groups are committing these crimes. — George Stuart (@GeorgeS25595776) July 17, 2025

They won't tolerate that bigotry.

Anarchy is just around the corner… https://t.co/EYwD7Xiqmz — Robert Corbishley (@robcorb) July 17, 2025

Yup.

Once a Society allows any type of lawlessness,

a society's social contract, its structure fails and chaos violence and disorder will ensue.

An alternative form of organization may emerge https://t.co/AlEWik0XDM — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) July 17, 2025

It will.

The UK is already gone.

They'll be under Sharia Law in s few years. https://t.co/y338BifAge — Amy (@AmyinMich) July 17, 2025

On the upside, Sharia Law actually punishes shoplifters.

Yeah, it involves cutting off the thief's hand, but he won't shoplift again.

