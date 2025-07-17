DECLINE: U.K. Police Stop Treating Shoplifting As a Crime (Mean Facebook Post, on...
New York Times Reporter Calls Defunding of Public Media an 'Attack' on Free Press

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

The First Amendment is very clear on the concept of freedom of the press, but what it doesn't say is that freedom of the press is contingent on taxpayer dollars.

Yet the Left seems to think press freedom means they can grift off taxpayers, and cutting that funding is an 'attack' on the media.

Spoiler alert: it isn't.

But the Left doesn't want press freedom. They want their own version of Pravda, wherein they shill for Democrats at our expense.

We'd love to hear Lulu explain this.

They understand it. They just don't like it.

All of this.

The New York Times is incapable of embarrassment.

Yes. The big crayons they give to kindergarteners.

There are a bunch of rich, Leftist celebs who can start writing checks to NPR, PBS and the rest.

Great TED Talk.

Well, Lulu works for the New York Times and CNN. Brainworms are required for employment.

Just like they think 'charity' requires government funding.

We're going to go with 'both' on that one.

As we said, they don't want free press. They want money to be propagandists for the Democratic Party.

