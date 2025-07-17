New York Times Reporter Calls Defunding of Public Media an 'Attack' on Free Press

The First Amendment is very clear on the concept of freedom of the press, but what it doesn't say is that freedom of the press is contingent on taxpayer dollars.

Advertisement

Yet the Left seems to think press freedom means they can grift off taxpayers, and cutting that funding is an 'attack' on the media.

Another vote in the dead of night: this time gutting public media. It’s another attack on freedom of the press in this country. https://t.co/0L2QNuSie6 — Lulu NYT (@LuluGNavarro) July 17, 2025

Spoiler alert: it isn't.

But the Left doesn't want press freedom. They want their own version of Pravda, wherein they shill for Democrats at our expense.

How is me not being forced to pay these propagandists an attack on the free press. Explain like I’m five. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 17, 2025

We'd love to hear Lulu explain this.

State funded media is the polar opposite of freedom of the press.



Of all people, members of the actual free press should understand this…🤦‍♂️ — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 17, 2025

They understand it. They just don't like it.

Freedom of the Press is not the same as the right to receive taxpayer funds.



Rather, Freedom of the Press grants the New York Times Freedom to print Free Press Releases. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) July 17, 2025

All of this.

State funded left-wing media isn't "freedom of the press." Never mind left-wing media, any state funded media. Good grief. The @nytimes is such an embarrassment. — Mike (@MadMadMadWorld_) July 17, 2025

The New York Times is incapable of embarrassment.

They have all the freedom in the world, they're just not getting free money anymore.



Don't I need to repeat that in Crayon for you? — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) July 17, 2025

Yes. The big crayons they give to kindergarteners.

Taking away taxpayer money is not an attack on freedom of the press.



You have no right to our money. You are free to broadcast however you'd like. But you'll have to find a willing funder for your propaganda now. That's good, actually, and not at all inconsistent with a free… https://t.co/FgcC4RPkug — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) July 17, 2025

There are a bunch of rich, Leftist celebs who can start writing checks to NPR, PBS and the rest.

Press funded by the government, isn’t free press.



Thanks for coming to my Ted talk. https://t.co/mHR78sLboR — Claude Krause (@ClaudesBBQ) July 17, 2025

Great TED Talk.

Imagine how brain-wormed you have to be to think that the government not funding government media outlets is an attack on freedom of the press. https://t.co/T28bR20Eom — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 17, 2025

Well, Lulu works for the New York Times and CNN. Brainworms are required for employment.

Advertisement

They really do think freedom requires government funding. https://t.co/3SZ06u7VlS — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 17, 2025

Just like they think 'charity' requires government funding.

Thomas Jefferson's Declaration is a laundry list of British tyrannies.



That they refused to fund Ben Franklin's newspaper wasn't one of them.



Government-funded media is literally the antithesis of a free press.



Is Lulu stupid, or disingenuous? You decide. https://t.co/2tzS9Japnn — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 17, 2025

We're going to go with 'both' on that one.

Attack on freedom of the press? Um, the press is actually freer when it’s not dependent on funding by the government. https://t.co/9oNIkAQWFF — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 17, 2025

As we said, they don't want free press. They want money to be propagandists for the Democratic Party.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.