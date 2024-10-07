Brian Stelter Explains Why Kamala Harris Is in for a Tough, Challenging Grilling on 'The View'

It's become apparent that the Harris campaign's original strategy of running out the clock while keeping their candidates from doing anything but scripted speeches isn't doing the trick, so the Dem nominee will be doing more interviews ("interviews" can be loosely defined).

This is what counts as a "media blitz" for Harris:

Kamala Harris to sit down with The View, Colbert and Howard Stern in media blitz https://t.co/4yC8O4dSKB — The Hill (@thehill) October 6, 2024

Three chats with people who are basically Democrat activists is not exactly a "blitz." But, in fairness, Harris also did an interview with "60 Minutes" and judging from the clips it'll be the last time they let her do something like that.

However, the usual suspects in the media can be counted on to try and convince everybody that Harris going on shows like "The View" count as challenging interviews. CNN's Brian Stelter did his usual thing on that front today (via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

CNN’s ⁦@brianstelter⁩ defends Harris’s media schedule: “She‘s also on ‘The View’ tomorrow. I was talking to producers of ‘The View’ last night. They have some sharp questions for her as well.” pic.twitter.com/FyU46t6zde — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2024

Thanks, Brian, we needed a good laugh! We can't wait to see what his definition of a "sharp question" for Harris is. There's always a chance somebody on the panel will ask a semi-challenging question but we wouldn't hold our breath.

"What's your favorite color and why is Trump a fascist?" - Probably Joy Behar. https://t.co/wRLd6irskI — Adrian Slade ⚡️❌ (@adriansladeshow) October 7, 2024

But they'll ask Harris that question in a very sharp and pointed way!

Sharp questions like "Did you know that your husband slapped women around" or "do you prefer Cool Ranch or Spicy Nacho Doritos"?



I'm guessing it's the latter. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 7, 2024

I bet those questions will be as sharp as a loaf of bread https://t.co/bz0cuLbqi7 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 7, 2024

We would bet that as well.