Brian Stelter Explains Why Kamala Harris Is in for a Tough, Challenging Grilling on 'The View'

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on October 07, 2024
AngieArtist

It's become apparent that the Harris campaign's original strategy of running out the clock while keeping their candidates from doing anything but scripted speeches isn't doing the trick, so the Dem nominee will be doing more interviews ("interviews" can be loosely defined).

This is what counts as a "media blitz" for Harris:

Three chats with people who are basically Democrat activists is not exactly a "blitz." But, in fairness, Harris also did an interview with "60 Minutes" and judging from the clips it'll be the last time they let her do something like that. 

However, the usual suspects in the media can be counted on to try and convince everybody that Harris going on shows like "The View" count as challenging interviews. CNN's Brian Stelter did his usual thing on that front today (via Grabien News' Tom Elliott): 

Thanks, Brian, we needed a good laugh! We can't wait to see what his definition of a "sharp question" for Harris is. There's always a chance somebody on the panel will ask a semi-challenging question but we wouldn't hold our breath. 

But they'll ask Harris that question in a very sharp and pointed way!

We would bet that as well.

