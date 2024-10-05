WATCH: Kamala 'I'm Not Joe Biden' Harris vs. Joe 'VP and I Are Joined at the Hip' Biden

The Kamala Harris campaign has been focusing on "charting a new way forward," because they obviously would like voters to forget about the old way forward we've seen these last few years (which are the reason Biden's no longer in the race).

Let’s turn the page and chart a new way forward. pic.twitter.com/v04bEzd806 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 17, 2024

Harris won't explain what was wrong with the old way forward, and perhaps the person who headed up that old way forward doesn't appreciate it when the Democrat nominee said this at the debate:

Kamala Harris: "Clearly, I'm not Joe Biden. And I am certainly not Donald Trump. And what I do offer is a new generation of leadership for our country." — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 11, 2024

During his appearance in the White House briefing room yesterday, Biden said things about Harris that fit in wonderfully with Harris' attempt to distance herself from the current administration even though she's the VP. Watch:

Kamala, please tell us again how you’re not Joe Biden.



Even Joe’s not buying it! pic.twitter.com/qVNM5hZ6kd — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) October 4, 2024

That's just perfect!

Too fast! This is brilliant 🤣pic.twitter.com/C4cRdNgM6h — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 4, 2024

Harris tries to distance herself from Biden and Joe grabs her and says "get back here!" Incredible.

This is brilliant, Jane.



Is this Joe Biden passive aggressively trying to sabotage Kamala’s narrative? — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) October 4, 2024

It sure looks like it! — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) October 4, 2024

It sure looks like Biden (or maybe Jill's telling him to do it) isn't happy with Harris' role in tossing him out the door. Biden said something similar when he was on with "The View" morons recently.

Joe Biden sending a message to Barack Obama. https://t.co/QLkUBRKtSp — keyboard jockey (@keyboardjockey1) October 5, 2024

Trump needs to play this video ON TV now! https://t.co/EYqzFJLw6n — Sherlock Homes (@Sherloc9638559) October 5, 2024

Harris and Biden are providing Team Trump with a treasure trove of advertising material.