WATCH: Kamala 'I'm Not Joe Biden' Harris vs. Joe 'VP and I Are Joined at the Hip' Biden

Doug P.  |  3:30 PM on October 05, 2024
meme

The Kamala Harris campaign has been focusing on "charting a new way forward," because they obviously would like voters to forget about the old way forward we've seen these last few years (which are the reason Biden's no longer in the race).

Harris won't explain what was wrong with the old way forward, and perhaps the person who headed up that old way forward doesn't appreciate it when the Democrat nominee said this at the debate:

During his appearance in the White House briefing room yesterday, Biden said things about Harris that fit in wonderfully with Harris' attempt to distance herself from the current administration even though she's the VP. Watch: 

That's just perfect!

Harris tries to distance herself from Biden and Joe grabs her and says "get back here!" Incredible.

It sure looks like Biden (or maybe Jill's telling him to do it) isn't happy with Harris' role in tossing him out the door. Biden said something similar when he was on with "The View" morons recently.

Harris and Biden are providing Team Trump with a treasure trove of advertising material.

