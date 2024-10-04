SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the Ame...
'The View' Brain Trust's Pitch for Kamala Harris Helps Explain Why the Country's Circling the Drain

Doug P.  |  2:45 PM on October 04, 2024
Seinfeld

The election is just about one month away, and the Harris-Walz strategy of dodging serious interviews and press conferences in favor of trying to run out the clock while hoping media gaslighting and campaign commercials pretending the Dem nominee is a "new way forward" just aren't resonating: 

Fortunately for the Democrats and Harris campaign they have the brilliant armchair advisers from "The View" on their side. Here's a clip from the dumbest show in America explaining to voters why they should go with Harris over Trump:

Behar: "To those Republicans sitting on the fence, just do it (vote for the Democrat) this one time." 

Everybody knows the next Republican presidential nominee will also get the "worse than Hitler and an existential threat to democracy" treatment from these morons. So no, do not do it just this one time.

"She's not Trump" is the top Harris qualification for office according to the TDS crowd. If that's the only thing that matters why did the Dems show Biden the door?

"TDS Daily" should be the name of the show.

Isn't it amazing how these Harris supporters (along with Bruce Springsteen, etc.) who are on the side that is stampeding us toward WWIII and filling the country with criminal aliens believe Trump is the "dangerous" one?

