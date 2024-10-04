'The View' Brain Trust's Pitch for Kamala Harris Helps Explain Why the Country's Circling the Drain

The election is just about one month away, and the Harris-Walz strategy of dodging serious interviews and press conferences in favor of trying to run out the clock while hoping media gaslighting and campaign commercials pretending the Dem nominee is a "new way forward" just aren't resonating:

🚨 CNN ANALYST: Just 28% of Americans think the U.S. is on the right track. The incumbent party usually loses when that number nears 25%, and wins when it is near 42%. This is a bad sign for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/tCbXkPLihD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 4, 2024

Fortunately for the Democrats and Harris campaign they have the brilliant armchair advisers from "The View" on their side. Here's a clip from the dumbest show in America explaining to voters why they should go with Harris over Trump:

THE VIEW: Policy doesn't matter. Vote for Harris simply because she's not Trump! pic.twitter.com/TmrG5KwYtg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2024

Behar: "To those Republicans sitting on the fence, just do it (vote for the Democrat) this one time."

Everybody knows the next Republican presidential nominee will also get the "worse than Hitler and an existential threat to democracy" treatment from these morons. So no, do not do it just this one time.

How to say that your candidate has no redeeming qualities worth promoting without saying it. — Itsallright (@Itsallright68) October 4, 2024

"She's not Trump" is the top Harris qualification for office according to the TDS crowd. If that's the only thing that matters why did the Dems show Biden the door?

These women sound insane. The View is nothing more than an ongoing account of what it's like to live life suffering from TDS. https://t.co/rYDQdIJ6ja — Martin Lyall (@martinlyall07) October 4, 2024

"TDS Daily" should be the name of the show.

Women that think like “The View” are destroying our country. They are selling out the futures of our young men and women who will end up broke, depressed and living through WW3 https://t.co/ECN1Qk6QXr — Liberty First (@focusonliberty) October 4, 2024

Isn't it amazing how these Harris supporters (along with Bruce Springsteen, etc.) who are on the side that is stampeding us toward WWIII and filling the country with criminal aliens believe Trump is the "dangerous" one?