Kamala Harris Comforts Storm Ravaged Georgians With Reminder FEMA Might Give Them $750

Today Placeholder President Biden went to North Carolina to view some of the extreme damage and destruction that was brought about by Hurricane Helene, and two days after Donald Trump visited Georgia, Vice President Kamala Harris made a choreographed stop in the area:

Advertisement

Kamala Harris just went to Georgia to pretend she's doing something to help the victims of the hurricane, tells the mayor of Augusta "now im listening" after her photo op is complete before kicking out the press.pic.twitter.com/bh1IfmSskw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2024

More photo ops as Kamala Harris visits Georgia after Trump already visited to provide relief



pic.twitter.com/gkKmgbFBOy — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 2, 2024

Something Harris said brought back memories of Maui after the wildfires, because residents in the area who might have lost everything were reminded about an emergency payout they could be eligible to receive:

Kamala Harris is in Georgia to announce that FEMA will be providing federal relief in the form of $750 to those affected by Hurricane Helene. Generous.



Keep in mind that these people lost absolutely everything. pic.twitter.com/h0ovMpH5oR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 2, 2024

Maybe somebody should have convinced this administration that Zelenskyy owns property in the area:

Kamala is on the ground in Georgia two days after President Trump’s visit to offer those who’ve lost everything $750. Don’t spend it all at once.



If you were Ukrainian or a migrant you’d qualify for more assistance, but you’re just an American citizen, so don’t expect much. pic.twitter.com/9zT8VPS1SB — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 2, 2024

It's very likely that Georgians who may have lost everything are, at least in the immediate sense, going to get less assistance than those who strolled into the U.S. illegally thanks to the Biden-Harris open border.

Oooh, $50 more than they offered families in Maui.



They have sent billions to Ukraine … https://t.co/EmTrxh6L0x — 🎃The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 2, 2024

Billions. And billions, and billions.

Just like Maui.

Where are the $13,000 EBT food and $10,000 cash balances?

Phones, travel and hotel vouchers?

So disgusting there isn't even a word for it. https://t.co/uYVAyQWNe9 — ⚔️🇺🇸🗽USMCMom2094 (@Celt1776) October 2, 2024

Maybe if the people in NC claim to be here illegally, they can get a $5,000 Visa card (reloaded monthly) plus housing and food assistance. https://t.co/5earbJjpjL — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 2, 2024

FFS.

If $750 is the most they can give for some reason…that needs to be fixed immediately. It was stupid and insultingly little given to Maui residents and now they’re doing the same to Hurricane victims.

Something is very, very wrong. https://t.co/9WWZwaXxtX — Kris (@BrincoBrinco) October 2, 2024

It seems like our government's priorities might be just a little out of whack.