Kamala Harris Comforts Storm Ravaged Georgians With Reminder FEMA Might Give Them $750

Today Placeholder President Biden went to North Carolina to view some of the extreme damage and destruction that was brought about by Hurricane Helene, and two days after Donald Trump visited Georgia, Vice President Kamala Harris made a choreographed stop in the area:
Kamala Harris just went to Georgia to pretend she's doing something to help the victims of the hurricane, tells the mayor of Augusta "now im listening" after her photo op is complete before kicking out the press.pic.twitter.com/bh1IfmSskw— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2024
More photo ops as Kamala Harris visits Georgia after Trump already visited to provide relief— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 2, 2024
pic.twitter.com/gkKmgbFBOy
Something Harris said brought back memories of Maui after the wildfires, because residents in the area who might have lost everything were reminded about an emergency payout they could be eligible to receive:
Kamala Harris is in Georgia to announce that FEMA will be providing federal relief in the form of $750 to those affected by Hurricane Helene. Generous.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 2, 2024
Keep in mind that these people lost absolutely everything. pic.twitter.com/h0ovMpH5oR
Maybe somebody should have convinced this administration that Zelenskyy owns property in the area:
Kamala is on the ground in Georgia two days after President Trump’s visit to offer those who’ve lost everything $750. Don’t spend it all at once.— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 2, 2024
If you were Ukrainian or a migrant you’d qualify for more assistance, but you’re just an American citizen, so don’t expect much. pic.twitter.com/9zT8VPS1SB
It's very likely that Georgians who may have lost everything are, at least in the immediate sense, going to get less assistance than those who strolled into the U.S. illegally thanks to the Biden-Harris open border.
Recommended
Oooh, $50 more than they offered families in Maui.— 🎃The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 2, 2024
They have sent billions to Ukraine … https://t.co/EmTrxh6L0x
Billions. And billions, and billions.
Just like Maui.— ⚔️🇺🇸🗽USMCMom2094 (@Celt1776) October 2, 2024
Where are the $13,000 EBT food and $10,000 cash balances?
Phones, travel and hotel vouchers?
So disgusting there isn't even a word for it. https://t.co/uYVAyQWNe9
Maybe if the people in NC claim to be here illegally, they can get a $5,000 Visa card (reloaded monthly) plus housing and food assistance. https://t.co/5earbJjpjL— Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 2, 2024
FFS.— Kris (@BrincoBrinco) October 2, 2024
If $750 is the most they can give for some reason…that needs to be fixed immediately. It was stupid and insultingly little given to Maui residents and now they’re doing the same to Hurricane victims.
Something is very, very wrong. https://t.co/9WWZwaXxtX
It seems like our government's priorities might be just a little out of whack.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member