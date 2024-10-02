INDUCT HIM NOW: Fans Ratio MLB 'In Memoriam' Post for Barring Pete Rose...
Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows...
PATHETIC: The Bulwark Tries (and FAILS) to Dunk on Trump Attending Fundraiser After...
As Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100, People Express Shock Over a Published...
OOPSIE DAISY! Biden (Who Rescinded Iran Sanctions Because He Hated Trump) Realizes He...
I Am Woman, Hear Me WHINE: 'Gender Bias Expert' CRIES About J.D. Vance...
Garth Brooks has 'Friends in Low Places' and Tim Walz has Friends Who...
JD Vance's 'Look' - a Meme is Born
Riley Gaines Praises U of Wyoming for Not Competing Against School Who Allows...
Nothing of Value Was Lost: ABC News Announces 75 Layoffs As Disney Slashes...
Tim Walz Took Another Crack at Explaining His Tiananmen Square Lie and It...
UNFIT TO LEAD: Kamala Harris Hid From Her Job, SKIPPED Hurricane Preparedness Briefings
A CRISIS of Kamala's Making: Northern Border Crossings Higher Than Last 17...
'Amazing'! Politico Explains Tim Walz's Debate 'Eye-Popping' and It's Something Else

Kamala Harris Comforts Storm Ravaged Georgians With Reminder FEMA Might Give Them $750

Doug P.  |  7:10 PM on October 02, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Today Placeholder President Biden went to North Carolina to view some of the extreme damage and destruction that was brought about by Hurricane Helene, and two days after Donald Trump visited Georgia, Vice President Kamala Harris made a choreographed stop in the area: 

Advertisement

Something Harris said brought back memories of Maui after the wildfires, because residents in the area who might have lost everything were reminded about an emergency payout they could be eligible to receive: 

Maybe somebody should have convinced this administration that Zelenskyy owns property in the area: 

It's very likely that Georgians who may have lost everything are, at least in the immediate sense, going to get less assistance than those who strolled into the U.S. illegally thanks to the Biden-Harris open border. 

Recommended

Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows His True Colors
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Billions. And billions, and billions. 

It seems like our government's priorities might be just a little out of whack.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows His True Colors
ArtistAngie
OOPSIE DAISY! Biden (Who Rescinded Iran Sanctions Because He Hated Trump) Realizes He Made a BIG MISTAKE
Amy Curtis
INDUCT HIM NOW: Fans Ratio MLB 'In Memoriam' Post for Barring Pete Rose From Hall of Fame
Amy Curtis
PATHETIC: The Bulwark Tries (and FAILS) to Dunk on Trump Attending Fundraiser After He Criticized Harris
Amy Curtis
As Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100, People Express Shock Over a Published Photo Shoot
justmindy
JD Vance's 'Look' - a Meme is Born
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows His True Colors ArtistAngie
Advertisement