CBS News Gets Wrecked After Trying to Rescue 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris (Roll Tape!)

Doug P.  |  9:02 AM on October 02, 2024
Meme screenshot

Last night it once again became abundantly clear that the media likes to dish out "fact-checks," but when JD Vance fact-checked the fact-checkers, CBS News' debate moderators didn't take it so well: 

Another example of moderator bias came in the form of JD Vance being repeatedly asked to comment about things Trump has said, and that wasn't a challenge issued very much to Tim Walz when it comes to past remarks from Kamala Harris. 

This morning CBS News is still doing clean-up duty for Walz and Harris, and here's a "fact-check" on JD Vance after he referred to Kamala Harris as the "border czar":

"Border czar" is of course an informal term used to describe Harris' responsibility after Biden put her in charge of finding out why so many people were flooding to the border and crossing into the U.S. illegally. That one's quite simple actually, because the reason was that Biden invited a "surge to the border" and then opened it up after becoming president, all with the blessing of Kamala Harris. 

Now the media's trying to help the Harris campaign get Kamala out of any responsibility for the border disaster with the election just around the corner. 

The media, including CBS News, reported Kamala Harris as the "border czar" until the border became a problematic issue for the Democrats as an election approached:

Even CBS News referred to Harris as "border czar":

As usual, you can't loathe the media enough.

Fortunately for CBS News they're incapable of feeling shame.

