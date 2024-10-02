CBS News Gets Wrecked After Trying to Rescue 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris (Roll Tape!)

Last night it once again became abundantly clear that the media likes to dish out "fact-checks," but when JD Vance fact-checked the fact-checkers, CBS News' debate moderators didn't take it so well:

Advertisement

JD Vance called out the moderators for lying to the audience, and CBS immediately muted him.



Legacy media is clearly controlled by the Democrats.



pic.twitter.com/uF0HFr7zlX — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 2, 2024

Another example of moderator bias came in the form of JD Vance being repeatedly asked to comment about things Trump has said, and that wasn't a challenge issued very much to Tim Walz when it comes to past remarks from Kamala Harris.

This morning CBS News is still doing clean-up duty for Walz and Harris, and here's a "fact-check" on JD Vance after he referred to Kamala Harris as the "border czar":

During the vice presidential debate, Senator JD Vance claimed Vice President Harris “became the appointed border czar.” CBS News Confirmed rates this as false. Here’s why. https://t.co/Nz888H6x8i pic.twitter.com/qzJbHC4s3F — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2024

"Border czar" is of course an informal term used to describe Harris' responsibility after Biden put her in charge of finding out why so many people were flooding to the border and crossing into the U.S. illegally. That one's quite simple actually, because the reason was that Biden invited a "surge to the border" and then opened it up after becoming president, all with the blessing of Kamala Harris.

Now the media's trying to help the Harris campaign get Kamala out of any responsibility for the border disaster with the election just around the corner.

CBS News is an utter embarrassment.



All news media routinely referred to Harris as the “border czar” until she became the Democratic candidate for president and decided she didn’t want to be called that anymore. https://t.co/87Kk5fSOti — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 2, 2024

The media, including CBS News, reported Kamala Harris as the "border czar" until the border became a problematic issue for the Democrats as an election approached:

🚨CBS News in 2021: “President Biden announced Wednesday he had tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the administration's efforts to stem migration at the southern border.”



Fake News tripping over themselves to carry water for Kamala. What a joke! https://t.co/JrHxsHn1CP pic.twitter.com/RAGiIHzCpI — William Martin (@wsmartin218) October 2, 2024

Even CBS News referred to Harris as "border czar":

CBS News is in this video calling Kamala Harris the Border Czar. pic.twitter.com/YMvFpCASDc — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) October 2, 2024

You guys REALLY going to do this? People on your own network have used the term "border czar"@Banned_Bill's fact-check will never not be useful https://t.co/zIePigMSeo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2024

As usual, you can't loathe the media enough.

Stop it, you’re embarrassing yourself even more if possible https://t.co/kVCyZrOMHr — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) October 2, 2024

Fortunately for CBS News they're incapable of feeling shame.