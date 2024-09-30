'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border Disaster Is a FAIL

43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas
Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on September 30, 2024
Twitchy

Late last week, ICE released some data about what has mostly been brought about by Biden and Harris' open border, and it's troubling to say the least:

Right on cue, the Democrats and their media arm poorly disguised as "journalists" are trying to spin those numbers, as if it would be great if there were only 5,000 noncitizens/illegals who had been convicted of homicide and sexual assault on the loose inside the U.S. thanks to this administration. 

During today's White House briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about it, and once again KJP turned into a stuttering mess attempting to deny what Biden's own DHS has reported (the real numbers could be much worse). 

KJP said there's a "misrepresentation" in the numbers, and the proof of that seemed to be "because I said so":

Scott Jennings put it this way:

Yes, Jean-Pierre also claimed Joe Biden was just fine and videos we all saw were being "misrepresented." You know how that turned out. 

Do NOT believe what you hear from the Biden administration, says a representative of the Biden administration.

At least the Biden-Harris White House has stopped accusing them of "whipping migrants"... for now anyway.

