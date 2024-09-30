'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border Disaster Is a FAIL

Late last week, ICE released some data about what has mostly been brought about by Biden and Harris' open border, and it's troubling to say the least:

BREAKING: In a stunning letter sent to @RepTonyGonzales by ICE, the agency reveals there are currently 13,000+ noncitizens convicted of homicide & 15,000+ noncitizens convicted of sexual assault who are roaming the US as part of ICE’s non-detained docket.https://t.co/KgS5DAWzV9 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 27, 2024

Right on cue, the Democrats and their media arm poorly disguised as "journalists" are trying to spin those numbers, as if it would be great if there were only 5,000 noncitizens/illegals who had been convicted of homicide and sexual assault on the loose inside the U.S. thanks to this administration.

During today's White House briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about it, and once again KJP turned into a stuttering mess attempting to deny what Biden's own DHS has reported (the real numbers could be much worse).

KJP said there's a "misrepresentation" in the numbers, and the proof of that seemed to be "because I said so":

Doocy: "There are 13,000 people who have been convicted of murder who have crossed the border illegally."



KJP: "This has been fact checked... It has been debunked on what has been falsely represented."



Doocy: "Can you clarify what the misrepresentation is?"



KJP: *Fails… pic.twitter.com/uiOD5kk8Qi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

Scott Jennings put it this way:

new cheap fakes just dropped https://t.co/5E8kks2TZU — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 30, 2024

Yes, Jean-Pierre also claimed Joe Biden was just fine and videos we all saw were being "misrepresented." You know how that turned out.

Here is the letter from the Biden-Harris DHS:https://t.co/NdaH81ybcG pic.twitter.com/mx96Yl1CIc — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 30, 2024

These numbers come directly from the Biden administration...🤦‍♂️🤣😂 — LifeLong Patriot (Shannon) (@llpatriot6) September 30, 2024

Do NOT believe what you hear from the Biden administration, says a representative of the Biden administration.

At least the Biden-Harris White House has stopped accusing them of "whipping migrants"... for now anyway.