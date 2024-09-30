Harris-Walz Campaign Already Spotted Lowering Expectations Ahead of the VP Debate

In under 36 hours the only debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz will take place.

The debate will air on CBS tomorrow night:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance are set to take the stage for a debate on Tuesday, likely the only debate between the vice presidential candidates as the election enters its final stretch. The vice presidential debate is being hosted by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. CBS News will host the debate, and coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Vance will square off against the Harris running mate who will be representing the "campaign of joy" and hopefully JD has the opportunity to hammer the incredible irony that is Tim "snitch line" Walz claiming his personal philosophy to be "mind your own damn business."

It remains to be seen how the debate actually turns out (confidence is high in Vance because he's at his best in these settings), but CNN spotted the Harris-Walz campaign putting out some pre-debate spin aimed at lowering expectations just in case:

CNN previews Timothy Walz's debate performance: Dodging the questions of the American people. pic.twitter.com/uJW3qWzYPE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

Wonder how many times walz will be “fact checked”. Answer is zero — CJ 🇺🇸⛳️ (@LEFTY21211) September 30, 2024

We'll be absolutely shocked if a "journalist" like Margaret Brennan were to fact-check the Democrat.

Tim Walz doesn't stand a chance in the debate against JD Vance.



Tim will deflect questions just like Kamala. — Rose Knows (@realRoseKnows) September 30, 2024

We heard a lot of that from Harris during her debate with Trump.

"What do you have to say to Americans being crushed by high prices at the grocery store?"

"I grew up in a middle-class family."

We'll hear similar dodging from Walz tomorrow night.

***

Reminder: Some of our writers/editors will be live blogging the debate tomorrow night starting at 8:30 p.m. eastern time. Join us if you can! Should be fun. Just go to Twitchy.com and the link will be at the top of the page.