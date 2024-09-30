Can You Spot the Subtle Differences Between Politico's Storm Headlines (Trump vs. Biden-Ha...
Tom Elliott Drops BRUTAL Reality-Nuke on Biden/Harris with Pic Showing What a REAL...
SOOOPER Jesus-y: Leftist Kamala-Supporting Hag DRAGGED for Being JOYFUL God Is Punishing M...
DOCTOR Jill Biden's Treatment of Joe As He Awkwardly Talks to the Press...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Melania Trump Held Up a Mirror to the Media, and Christiane Amanpour Was...
WATCH: Wisconsin Voter Says She's Voting for Trump Because She Felt SAFER With...
J.K. Rowling DUNKS on Trans Activist Who Called Her 'Bigot' Before He Was...
ADIOS, Amiga! Harris Advantage With Latinos Is Worst for Dems in FOUR Presidential...
Trump Posts Prayer to St. Michael, and Angry Little Troll Robert Reich Wants...
He's Not Gonna Date You, Jen, You're Not the Nanny! Psaki Gushes Over...
America's 'Cool Dad' Has a TEMPER: Watch Tim Walz Give Trump Supporter the...
AP Tells Latino Community: Relax, Unwashed Brown Masses. We're White Intellectuals and We'...
Actor John Ashton, Best Known for 'Beverly Hills Cop' Dies at Age 76

Harris-Walz Campaign Already Spotted Lowering Expectations Ahead of the VP Debate

Doug P.  |  9:45 AM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo

In under 36 hours the only debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz will take place. 

The debate will air on CBS tomorrow night:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance are set to take the stage for a debate on Tuesday, likely the only debate between the vice presidential candidates as the election enters its final stretch. 

The vice presidential debate is being hosted by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. CBS News will host the debate, and coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Vance will square off against the Harris running mate who will be representing the "campaign of joy" and hopefully JD has the opportunity to hammer the incredible irony that is Tim "snitch line" Walz claiming his personal philosophy to be "mind your own damn business."

It remains to be seen how the debate actually turns out (confidence is high in Vance because he's at his best in these settings), but CNN spotted the Harris-Walz campaign putting out some pre-debate spin aimed at lowering expectations just in case: 

D

We'll be absolutely shocked if a "journalist" like Margaret Brennan were to fact-check the Democrat. 

We heard a lot of that from Harris during her debate with Trump.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

"What do you have to say to Americans being crushed by high prices at the grocery store?"

"I grew up in a middle-class family."

We'll hear similar dodging from Walz tomorrow night.

***

Reminder: Some of our writers/editors will be live blogging the debate tomorrow night starting at 8:30 p.m. eastern time. Join us if you can! Should be fun. Just go to Twitchy.com and the link will be at the top of the page. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tom Elliott Drops BRUTAL Reality-Nuke on Biden/Harris with Pic Showing What a REAL President Looks Like
Sam J.
DOCTOR Jill Biden's Treatment of Joe As He Awkwardly Talks to the Press So Very Very EYE-OPENING (Watch)
Sam J.
SOOOPER Jesus-y: Leftist Kamala-Supporting Hag DRAGGED for Being JOYFUL God Is Punishing MAGA With Helene
Sam J.
Can You Spot the Subtle Differences Between Politico's Storm Headlines (Trump vs. Biden-Harris)
Doug P.
J.K. Rowling DUNKS on Trans Activist Who Called Her 'Bigot' Before He Was Jailed for Rape
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement