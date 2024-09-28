This Will Reportedly Be Prime Video's Election Night Anchor (Hint: 'Spread Fake News, Get Rewarded')

Is Christian Nationalism in the Room With Us Right Now? Mother Jones Editor...
Doug P.  |  10:45 AM on September 28, 2024
meme

Every network and cable news outlet will of course have extensive election night coverage, and some of them, chiefly MSNBC and CNN, will be wildly entertaining to watch if you-know-who pulls out a win, but at least one streaming service will also be covering the election.

Advertisement

Prime Video will be staying on top of what's going on that night, and a notorious "journalist" will reportedly be at the helm:

Variety reported a little earlier that Amazon Prime was in talks with Williams to host their fledgling election night coverage:

He's back! @RedSteeze knows how the game is played: 

That seems to be how it works these days. 

Yep, this one

The NBC News investigation into the veracity of Brian Williams' personal stories is ongoing, but a list of examples is already starting to build. As these examples leak out, it's important to keep in mind that not every inconsistency in Williams' history qualifies as a lie. For instance, there are two examples of possible 'embellishment' that have surfaced recently, including Hurricane Katrina and Pope John Paul II, which only reflect minor inconsistencies. They are doubted narratives, not disputed ones. The reader might think twice about adding them to the list of Williams' wrongdoings simply because they've been reported on.

There are, however, three real examples that should raise red flags. They are:

It looks like the journalistic statute of limitations has run out on all that.

Oh, the stories he could tell!

Perhaps Williams will re-tell that story on election night.

Brian could also use a co-anchor...

Courage!

