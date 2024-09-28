This Will Reportedly Be Prime Video's Election Night Anchor (Hint: 'Spread Fake News, Get Rewarded')

Every network and cable news outlet will of course have extensive election night coverage, and some of them, chiefly MSNBC and CNN, will be wildly entertaining to watch if you-know-who pulls out a win, but at least one streaming service will also be covering the election.

Advertisement

Prime Video will be staying on top of what's going on that night, and a notorious "journalist" will reportedly be at the helm:

SCOOP @PuckNews: Amazon has signed BRIAN WILLIAMS to anchor election night coverage on Prime Video, per sources familiar.



This is Amazon’s first foray into news and Williams’ first return to anchor desk since NBC.



Full details in the next IN THE ROOM: https://t.co/aUkyssLXi7 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 28, 2024

Variety reported a little earlier that Amazon Prime was in talks with Williams to host their fledgling election night coverage:

Amazon in Talks With Brian Williams to Host Election-Night Special (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/Tn704r8yFv — Variety (@Variety) September 28, 2024

He's back! @RedSteeze knows how the game is played:

Spread fake news, get rewarded. https://t.co/ilc4qf5bZA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2024

That seems to be how it works these days.

The guy who constantly lies?https://t.co/l8DMnS3ECf — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) September 28, 2024

Yep, this one:

The NBC News investigation into the veracity of Brian Williams' personal stories is ongoing, but a list of examples is already starting to build. As these examples leak out, it's important to keep in mind that not every inconsistency in Williams' history qualifies as a lie. For instance, there are two examples of possible 'embellishment' that have surfaced recently, including Hurricane Katrina and Pope John Paul II, which only reflect minor inconsistencies. They are doubted narratives, not disputed ones. The reader might think twice about adding them to the list of Williams' wrongdoings simply because they've been reported on. There are, however, three real examples that should raise red flags. They are:

It looks like the journalistic statute of limitations has run out on all that.

Getting into the news with the guy who was fake news himself is an interesting choice https://t.co/pmr6IMBV6b — David Kippe (@DavidTVF) September 28, 2024

Oh, the stories he could tell!

Is he going to do it from a Blackhawk helicopter? https://t.co/F2VTUNOLLC — CeeJay (@newzee1234) September 28, 2024

Brian Williams lied about being shot down in a helicopter https://t.co/iIMUGLciVK — CHAD MURPHY (@CHADMURPHY73) September 28, 2024

Perhaps Williams will re-tell that story on election night.

Brian could also use a co-anchor...

Will they hire Dan Rather too? — Right Wing Vegan (@rightwingvegan2) September 28, 2024

Courage!