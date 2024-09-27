Zelenskyy Appeared Ready to Take Questions With Kamala, Then Harris Bolted FAST

'Her Inner Light Is Gone': Thread About Leftist Politics and Propaganda DESTROYING People...
Doug P.  |  10:05 AM on September 27, 2024
Meme

Yesterday Vice President Kamala Harris met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, and they both delivered remarks.

Advertisement

Color us shocked!

Here's what was said:

 
 

At the very end of the above video, you can hear reporters try to ask questions as Harris quickly whisked Zelenskyy out of the room with her in the lead. 

It's possible that Zelenskyy had already been briefed on candidate Harris' track record of avoiding press conferences at all costs. The most dangerous place to be standing yesterday was between Harris and that doorway at the end of their scripted remarks: 

Run away!

Additionally Team Harris made sure to give the media plenty of photo opportunities while at the same time remaining far away from any potential questions:

Harris is scheduled to visit a border area in Arizona today where she'll pretend to care about being tough on border security and illegal immigration. Perhaps she'll even stand in front of a section of Trump's border wall while taking credit for it... again.

