Zelenskyy Appeared Ready to Take Questions With Kamala, Then Harris Bolted FAST

Yesterday Vice President Kamala Harris met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, and they both delivered remarks.

Oh cool, Harris is using the White House and Zelensky as a campaign speech. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2024

Color us shocked!

Here's what was said:

At the very end of the above video, you can hear reporters try to ask questions as Harris quickly whisked Zelenskyy out of the room with her in the lead.

It's possible that Zelenskyy had already been briefed on candidate Harris' track record of avoiding press conferences at all costs. The most dangerous place to be standing yesterday was between Harris and that doorway at the end of their scripted remarks:

Zelensky seemed confused as Kamala Harris bolted out of the room before taking questions, she was clearly instructed by the campaign not to take questions for the national security reporters. pic.twitter.com/2Yz0I5SQzT — @amuse (@amuse) September 27, 2024

Run away!

This is all show-and-tell. America has an illusion of "democracy."



After Zelensky meets with fellow puppet Kamala Harris, she bolts for the door to dodge any tough foreign policy questions.



Joe's not in charge. She's not in charge. This is all a sham.pic.twitter.com/wgoxRRVmQC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 27, 2024

Additionally Team Harris made sure to give the media plenty of photo opportunities while at the same time remaining far away from any potential questions:

The Harris campaign used Zelensky as a political prop walking !him back and forth on the White House balcony for a photo shoot to burnish her national security image. pic.twitter.com/gl2WJE7FVo — @amuse (@amuse) September 27, 2024

Harris met with Zelenskyy SEVEN times on different occasions. She was tasked with overseeing our border but visited the border city only ONCE.



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/u0ypAUIhxL — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 26, 2024

Harris is scheduled to visit a border area in Arizona today where she'll pretend to care about being tough on border security and illegal immigration. Perhaps she'll even stand in front of a section of Trump's border wall while taking credit for it... again.