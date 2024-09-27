Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff

Today Donald Trump met at Trump Tower in New York City with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, who yesterday talked at the White House with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who was not eager to take any questions.

Former President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower in New York on Friday morning, where the GOP nominee vowed to bring a quick end to the war between Russia and Ukraine if he captures the White House. "We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin," Trump said before the meeting. "And I think if we win, I think we're going to get it resolved very quickly."

Democrats are certain to complain about Trump about this meeting, but when don't they whine about Trump?

The leader of the free world should be strong and command respect. Trump is that guy. https://t.co/16gwkMe3GC — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 27, 2024

After the meeting, Trump praised Zelenskyy when blasting the "impeachment hoax" that was headed up by Adam Schiff and other Democrats:

Oh man.



Trump, standing next to a very uncomfortable-looking Zelensky, boasts that the Ukrainian president sided with him during the "impeachment hoax."



"I will say I have had a great relationship. When they did the impeachment hoax, a Democrat hoax, which we won, but one of… pic.twitter.com/zbchQINmhr — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 27, 2024

That didn't sit well with serial liar, Rep. Adam Schiff.

Not a perfect call. Nor a hoax. But a very corrupt effort to shake down an ally at war, while withholding military support from Ukraine.



If Zelenskyy looks like he was the victim of an extortion plot, it’s because he was.pic.twitter.com/ZxbQbwGxlJ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 27, 2024

Wait, didn't Schiff just pretty much describe what Biden bragged about doing?

You are the absolute last person to speak of corruption. https://t.co/WC75UoIkiX — JVizzzzz (@Vizzajoe) September 27, 2024

Schiff apparently had a self-awareness bypass operation at birth and doesn't suffer any such pangs of shame as a result.

Why wouldn’t you want an end to war? https://t.co/Fv9WUstsu1 — Jessica Lomax (@JLomaxD) September 27, 2024

While all the time you and the war mongers in Congress have extorted billions from US taxpayers to pursue your proxy war. https://t.co/iC2fH4WYnB — Olan Wade (@olanwade) September 27, 2024

Schiff's the last person who should be talking about shakedowns and corruption, but projection is all he has.

Zelenskyy requested the meeting 🤣 — kelly 🇺🇸🧡 (@kelly54708895) September 27, 2024

Zelenskyy knows full well who has a very good chance of winning this election, hence the panic from Schiff and the Dems.