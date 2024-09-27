Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking...
Doug P.  |  2:20 PM on September 27, 2024

Today Donald Trump met at Trump Tower in New York City with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, who yesterday talked at the White House with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who was not eager to take any questions

Former President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower in New York on Friday morning, where the GOP nominee vowed to bring a quick end to the war between Russia and Ukraine if he captures the White House.

"We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin," Trump said before the meeting. "And I think if we win, I think we're going to get it resolved very quickly."

Democrats are certain to complain about Trump about this meeting, but when don't they whine about Trump?

After the meeting, Trump praised Zelenskyy when blasting the "impeachment hoax" that was headed up by Adam Schiff and other Democrats: 

That didn't sit well with serial liar, Rep. Adam Schiff.

Wait, didn't Schiff just pretty much describe what Biden bragged about doing? 

Schiff apparently had a self-awareness bypass operation at birth and doesn't suffer any such pangs of shame as a result.

Schiff's the last person who should be talking about shakedowns and corruption, but projection is all he has.

Zelenskyy knows full well who has a very good chance of winning this election, hence the panic from Schiff and the Dems.

