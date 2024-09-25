This Man Hosting Tim Walz Would End The Harris Campaign If America Were...
'Always Trump's Fault': USA Today Framing of Iran Threat Against Trump Is ANOTHER 'Journalism' Doozy

Doug P.  |  9:34 AM on September 25, 2024
Journalism meme

The security threats faced by Donald Trump are both domestic and foreign, and recently the Republican nominee has been briefed on a goal of the regime the Biden administration has coddled, which is Iran: 

Attorney General Merrick Garland recently confirmed this, and Secretary of State Blinken did the same just this morning:

Despite confirmations from the Biden-Harris White House about the threat from Iran, the USA Today framed the story this way, and they're most certainly not going to be alone: 

Iran has made specific and confirmed threats against Trump, and yet the media's going with the "Trump pounces" approach yet again. The USA Today story even confirmed that the briefing took place, but apparently "journalism" dictated the continued use of "Trump campaign claims." 

The U.S. intelligence comes six weeks after the Justice Department charged a Pakistani national with ties to Iran with murder-for-hire as part of an alleged plot to assassinate a U.S. politician or government official, potentially in response to the Trump administration's 2020 killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

A spokesman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or ODNI, acknowledged the briefing on Tuesday night but declined to address any specifics. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung gave USA TODAY a statement offering few details.

It's a "DNI confirms" story instead of "Trump campaign claims," but the latter was preferable for obvious reasons. 

Amazing, isn't it?

Everybody remembers the day the USA Today completely jumped the shark:

The latest "possible modification" is "Trump pounces."

