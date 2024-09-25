'Always Trump's Fault': USA Today Framing of Iran Threat Against Trump Is ANOTHER 'Journalism' Doozy

The security threats faced by Donald Trump are both domestic and foreign, and recently the Republican nominee has been briefed on a goal of the regime the Biden administration has coddled, which is Iran:

Advertisement

Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2024

Attorney General Merrick Garland recently confirmed this, and Secretary of State Blinken did the same just this morning:

AG MERRICK GARLAND: "We believe that the Iranians are attempting to kill or injure" President Trump.



REMINDER: Harris-Biden have funded the Iranian regime with tens of billions of dollars — even as they remain the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/XoPsUHwqTE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2024

Despite confirmations from the Biden-Harris White House about the threat from Iran, the USA Today framed the story this way, and they're most certainly not going to be alone:

The guy has been targeted for killing twice already but USA Today, despite lots of reporting on the Iranian threat against Trump, frames this story as if Trump's campaign is making it up for political gain. pic.twitter.com/pRGUvbCSQW — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 25, 2024

Iran has made specific and confirmed threats against Trump, and yet the media's going with the "Trump pounces" approach yet again. The USA Today story even confirmed that the briefing took place, but apparently "journalism" dictated the continued use of "Trump campaign claims."

The U.S. intelligence comes six weeks after the Justice Department charged a Pakistani national with ties to Iran with murder-for-hire as part of an alleged plot to assassinate a U.S. politician or government official, potentially in response to the Trump administration's 2020 killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. A spokesman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or ODNI, acknowledged the briefing on Tuesday night but declined to address any specifics. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung gave USA TODAY a statement offering few details.

It's a "DNI confirms" story instead of "Trump campaign claims," but the latter was preferable for obvious reasons.

I love how it's always Trump's fault.



Not the people who have tried to kill him. — Chris Cross (@ChrisCr60492761) September 25, 2024

Amazing, isn't it?

Everybody remembers the day the USA Today completely jumped the shark:

The AR attachments article with the 'chainsaw bayonet' published in 2017 is the day the USA Today's ability to report any piece of news with credibility went by the wayside.https://t.co/rff6yHjg9w — Matt (@mattunc2003) September 25, 2024

The latest "possible modification" is "Trump pounces."