FBI Whistleblower Breaks Down in Tears, Thanks God for Grace While Being Persecuted
Biden Tells 'The View' Hosts He Always Planned to Only Stay for 1...
This Is Who They Are: Watch Joe Biden Make a Trump Assassination Joke...
Stacey Plaskett Loses Her Mind Over Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Paul Pelosi Did WHAT? Reason Eleventy Billion and One Why Rules Around Stocks...
Catholic Cardinal Predicts Massive Kamala Defeat, Blasts Harris for Skipping Historic Trad...
Citizen Journalists Did the Work MSM Refuses to Do Proving 'Kamala Harris' Entire...
Kamala Harris to Be Interviewed by the 'Great' Stephanie Ruhle Says Drooling NYT...
'Liz Cheney Hardest Hit!' MSNBC's Chat With Mich. Union Members Did NOT Go...
'Always Trump's Fault': USA Today Framing of Iran Threat Against Trump Is ANOTHER...
This Man Hosting Tim Walz Would End The Harris Campaign If America Were...
Chuck Schumer Announces Grant Program for Abortion Travel
Calm Down: Aliens Are Already Issued 'Serial Numbers'
The Trump Campaign Briefed on 'Specific Threats' by Iran to Cause Him Harm

Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists Fume

Doug P.  |  2:47 PM on September 25, 2024
MEME Artist Angie

We've helped put a spotlight on Scott Jennings' appearances on CNN because his comments have a tendency to trigger lefty panelists, and today brought with it another example. 

Advertisement

Karol Markowicz was among those who noticed how the looks on other CNN hosts' faces get a bit uneasy when Jennings is delivering the reality checks that go against the narratives most of the rest of them are trying to push:

When Jennings is speaking many of the other panelists look like they're thinking about applying for jobs at MSNBC. 

Watch:

Perfect! Notice too how CNN was trying to silently counter with that "Mark Cuban says Trump is more of a socialist than Bernie Sanders" chyron, which is absolutely absurd. 

Recommended

Citizen Journalists Did the Work MSM Refuses to Do Proving 'Kamala Harris' Entire Identity Is Fake'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Somebody's got to do it!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Citizen Journalists Did the Work MSM Refuses to Do Proving 'Kamala Harris' Entire Identity Is Fake'
Doug P.
This Is Who They Are: Watch Joe Biden Make a Trump Assassination Joke on 'The View'
Amy Curtis
'Liz Cheney Hardest Hit!' MSNBC's Chat With Mich. Union Members Did NOT Go the Way They Wanted
Doug P.
Paul Pelosi Did WHAT? Reason Eleventy Billion and One Why Rules Around Stocks Must Change
RickRobinson
Stacey Plaskett Loses Her Mind Over Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Twitchy Video
Kamala Harris to Be Interviewed by the 'Great' Stephanie Ruhle Says Drooling NYT Reporter
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Citizen Journalists Did the Work MSM Refuses to Do Proving 'Kamala Harris' Entire Identity Is Fake' Doug P.
Advertisement