Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists Fume

We've helped put a spotlight on Scott Jennings' appearances on CNN because his comments have a tendency to trigger lefty panelists, and today brought with it another example.

Karol Markowicz was among those who noticed how the looks on other CNN hosts' faces get a bit uneasy when Jennings is delivering the reality checks that go against the narratives most of the rest of them are trying to push:

I love how uncomfortable everyone on CNN looks when Scott Jennings talks. https://t.co/4aSBnBhVXi — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 25, 2024

When Jennings is speaking many of the other panelists look like they're thinking about applying for jobs at MSNBC.

Watch:

Yesterday’s polls were very bad for Harris. Trump is viewed as a more successful president than the current admin and they trust him more on the economy, even as Dems lie about his record. We discuss on @cnn. pic.twitter.com/NMfAUzIcjD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 25, 2024

Perfect! Notice too how CNN was trying to silently counter with that "Mark Cuban says Trump is more of a socialist than Bernie Sanders" chyron, which is absolutely absurd.

Scott’s tone & presentation is so perfect to reach the CNN audience. And he makes the other panel members tell a little bit of truth. So well done. https://t.co/udzOLJxmWJ — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 25, 2024

I love how you hit them with reasoned, thoughtful facts and in a way that is not threatening or in their faces. Your arguments are always spot on. Well done! — AwesomeSauce 🇺🇸 (@901_SND) September 25, 2024

Perfection. @ScottJenningsKY gives a master class on how to dismantle the Left’s dishonest narrative on their own platform. Bravo 👏 https://t.co/vo8uci2DNA — Gwendolyn𝕏Sims 🇺🇸 (@gwendolynmsims) September 25, 2024

