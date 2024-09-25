Commerce Secretary Says Donald Trump Should Be 'Extinguished for Good'
Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Thre...
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and...
Del. Stacey Plaskett: The DOJ and FBI Are a Check Against White Fragility...
These 'Accidents' Keep Happening: Duplicate Ballots Sent to TEN WARDS in Deep Blue...
Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Hack Media 'Fact-Checkers' Helping Dems Run...
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump...
Kamala Harris Promises 'Bold Experimentation' like Franklin Roosevelt, but Americans Aren'...
Coke's Gone WOKE: Check Out What You Are and Aren't Allowed to Put...
Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some...
Kamala Harris Is a Lying Liar Who Lies! Wharton and Goldman Sachs Correct...
Biden's Comments About Harris on 'The View' Are Tagged and Ready for Another...
GOING POSTAL: USPS Union Sends Letter to Members Calling Trump an 'Existential Threat'
FLASHBACK: Stephanie Ruhle's 2023 Softball Interview With Biden Tells Us EXACTLY How She'l...

'Acceptance Is the 1st Step'! Conservatives Agree With Harris About What We Need to 'Move Away From'

Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on September 25, 2024
Twitter

Today Democrat nominee Kamala Harris submitted to a challenging sit-down interview with Fox News' Bret Baier.

Just kidding!

Harris delivered another scripted speech intended to outline her economic vision for America -- minus actual details -- if she's elected in November, unburdened by what has been. The speech contained another Harris gem for the "Veep Thoughts" ages: 

Advertisement

As everybody knows, the Harris campaign's slogan is "a new way forward," which would imply there's something wrong with the old way forward that Kamala's been involved heavily with for the last nearly four years. During an interview on "The View," television's dumbest show that isn't done so intentionally, President Joe Biden refused to untether Harris from the policies of his administration. It's almost as if Joe's a little bitter about the way he was pushed out the door. 

Later in the day Harris tried to tear herself away from the duct tape that Biden used to tie her to his policies when she said the following during a speech in Pittsburgh: 

Recommended

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
Advertisement

"We just need to move past the failed policies that we have proven don't work." Seriously?

The Trump ads just keep writing themselves!

They really do.

This meme says it all:

Perfect.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump (They Won't Like the FO Part)
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists Fume
Doug P.
Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Hack Media 'Fact-Checkers' Helping Dems Run Cover on Crime
Doug P.
Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Three-Year Low
Amy Curtis
These 'Accidents' Keep Happening: Duplicate Ballots Sent to TEN WARDS in Deep Blue Madison, Wisconsin
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad justmindy
Advertisement