'Acceptance Is the 1st Step'! Conservatives Agree With Harris About What We Need to 'Move Away From'

Today Democrat nominee Kamala Harris submitted to a challenging sit-down interview with Fox News' Bret Baier.

Just kidding!

Harris delivered another scripted speech intended to outline her economic vision for America -- minus actual details -- if she's elected in November, unburdened by what has been. The speech contained another Harris gem for the "Veep Thoughts" ages:

Advertisement

KAMALA: We have to guard that spirit. Let it always inspire us. Let it always be the source of our optimism - which is that spirit which is so uniquely American. And let that then inspire us by helping us to be inspired to help solve the problems. pic.twitter.com/GTKuyuvYl5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 25, 2024

As everybody knows, the Harris campaign's slogan is "a new way forward," which would imply there's something wrong with the old way forward that Kamala's been involved heavily with for the last nearly four years. During an interview on "The View," television's dumbest show that isn't done so intentionally, President Joe Biden refused to untether Harris from the policies of his administration. It's almost as if Joe's a little bitter about the way he was pushed out the door.

Later in the day Harris tried to tear herself away from the duct tape that Biden used to tie her to his policies when she said the following during a speech in Pittsburgh:

Acceptance is the first step:



“We just need to move past the failed policies that we have proven don't work.” - Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/iB2SLe55Uh — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 25, 2024

"We just need to move past the failed policies that we have proven don't work." Seriously?

The Trump ads just keep writing themselves!

Biden just told us she was his right hand these last 4 years https://t.co/S1Nag3FCRc — Jodi (@APLMom) September 25, 2024

“I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message.” https://t.co/1NP24SgRBO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 25, 2024

They really do.

Like the last three years of this administration. https://t.co/RVRDm9psVx — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 25, 2024

This meme says it all:

Perfect.