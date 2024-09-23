Whoopi Goldberg Makes the 'Historic Announcement' About Wednesday's Guest on 'The View'

Like All Good Commies, AOC Calls for Government to 'Rein in' the Media...
Doug P.  |  1:50 PM on September 23, 2024
Screenshot via YouTube

Placeholder President Joe Biden has about three and a half months left in office, which should be enough time to squeeze in at least a half dozen more vacations. However, Biden will leave behind what will go down in history as his legacy: 

World of disorder, along with an economy and border of disorder. And it just keeps getting more disorderly:

However, none of Biden's disasters will be the focus when the president is welcomed Wednesday to one of the dumbest shows in television history, not counting intentionally stupid shows like The Three Stooges: 

That was a pretty good decision on the part of Biden's handlers:

Exactly! Biden will probably also take more questions in that appearance than Kamala Harris has since helping shove Biden out the door and becoming the Democrat nominee.

It's even funnier when realizing that one of them is supposed to be the president. Wait, no, that isn't particularly funny. But maybe it's more of a light swipe at Kamala: 

We'll probably be saying that a lot after Joe tries to answer whatever softball questions the hosts toss his way.

