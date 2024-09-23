Whoopi Goldberg Makes the 'Historic Announcement' About Wednesday's Guest on 'The View'

Placeholder President Joe Biden has about three and a half months left in office, which should be enough time to squeeze in at least a half dozen more vacations. However, Biden will leave behind what will go down in history as his legacy:

But there have been no mean tweets, right? pic.twitter.com/habjCEBrkR — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 23, 2024

World of disorder, along with an economy and border of disorder. And it just keeps getting more disorderly:

BREAKING: The U.S. will send additional troops to the Middle East amid escalation between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Pentagon says. https://t.co/9k2y9my8Nm — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2024

However, none of Biden's disasters will be the focus when the president is welcomed Wednesday to one of the dumbest shows in television history, not counting intentionally stupid shows like The Three Stooges:

BREAKING: In a "historic announcement," Whoopi Goldberg says that President Biden will be Wednesday's guest on The View. pic.twitter.com/85X3eV8Viz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 23, 2024

That was a pretty good decision on the part of Biden's handlers:

Finally, Joe Biden will be the smartest person in the room. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 23, 2024

Exactly! Biden will probably also take more questions in that appearance than Kamala Harris has since helping shove Biden out the door and becoming the Democrat nominee.

This is gonna be funnier than Dumb and Dumber. https://t.co/ZMOevSd1U1 — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) September 23, 2024

It's even funnier when realizing that one of them is supposed to be the president. Wait, no, that isn't particularly funny. But maybe it's more of a light swipe at Kamala:

They’re wheeling Biden in to do more press than Kamala. Wild. https://t.co/CU7UKOajYQ — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 23, 2024

We'll probably be saying that a lot after Joe tries to answer whatever softball questions the hosts toss his way.