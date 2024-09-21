Ex EPA Chief of Staff Wipes the Smug Off Dem Rep. Raskin's Face by Nuking Dems' Project 2025 Narrative

One of the Harris campaign's main attempts to gaslight the voting public is apparent in all their ads that suggest Donald Trump and Project 2025 are one in the same, which is just more lies from the Democrats.

That bogus narrative got shredded during a House hearing this week, and it was something else.

During @GOPoversight hearing discussing failures of Biden-Harris administration, Ranking Member Raskin lied by yet again tying Project 2025 to Trump. Well, he provided the perfect opportunity for the witnesses to set the record straight, especially @MississippiMG! — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) September 19, 2024

There was a whole lotta smug on Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin's face as he endured truth bomb after truth bomb that obliterated the Harris campaign and Left's talking points. This is how a narrative dismantling is done. Watch the whole thing:

"MISLEADING": Former EPA Chief of Staff Says Trump Had Nothing to Do with Project 2025 pic.twitter.com/Y7LqnAmnJf — DC Shorts (@theDCshorts) September 20, 2024

Raskin's expression reflected a disdain for the truth, and he couldn't have deserved it more.

The look on Jamie Raskin’s face. Well done Mandy Gunasekara @MississippiMG Talk about speaking truth to power. https://t.co/pLI2bIaS3K — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 21, 2024

The Dems sure don't like it when somebody calls out their BS in spectacular fashion.

