Ex EPA Chief of Staff Wipes the Smug Off Dem Rep. Raskin's Face by Nuking Dems' Project 2025 Narrative

Doug P.  |  3:35 PM on September 21, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

One of the Harris campaign's main attempts to gaslight the voting public is apparent in all their ads that suggest Donald Trump and Project 2025 are one in the same, which is just more lies from the Democrats. 

That bogus narrative got shredded during a House hearing this week, and it was something else.

There was a whole lotta smug on Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin's face as he endured truth bomb after truth bomb that obliterated the Harris campaign and Left's talking points. This is how a narrative dismantling is done. Watch the whole thing: 

Raskin's expression reflected a disdain for the truth, and he couldn't have deserved it more. 

The Dems sure don't like it when somebody calls out their BS in spectacular fashion. 

Exactly.

