Recently Retired Border Patrol Chief's Testimony About Coverup Order Is DAMNING for Harris and Biden

Doug P.  |  12:55 PM on September 19, 2024

Ever since the Democrats showed Joe Biden the door and installed Kamala Harris as their party's presidential candidate, there's been a concerted effort to disconnect the VP from what has been her direct role in the Biden administration. 

Most people remember early on in the Biden presidency when Kamala Harris was put in charge of issues concerning the U.S. southern border which had been opened up so people could flow into the country by the millions. In other words, she was the "border czar." 

Hopefully the Democrats lose the election because there need to be serious investigations culminating in Biden administration officials actually being held accountable. Here's a former Border Patrol chief testifying to Congress about what the Biden White House ordered them to keep under wraps: 

This is maddening but frankly not incredibly surprising considering the kinds of people who are in charge:

There's a word for that...

Bingo. And yet Congress doesn't seem interested in doing anything about it.

It seems that treason has been made an antiquated notion in these last few years.

The Democrats won't stop until they've completely destroyed the country. Vote accordingly.

