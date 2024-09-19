Recently Retired Border Patrol Chief's Testimony About Coverup Order Is DAMNING for Harris and Biden

Ever since the Democrats showed Joe Biden the door and installed Kamala Harris as their party's presidential candidate, there's been a concerted effort to disconnect the VP from what has been her direct role in the Biden administration.

Most people remember early on in the Biden presidency when Kamala Harris was put in charge of issues concerning the U.S. southern border which had been opened up so people could flow into the country by the millions. In other words, she was the "border czar."

Hopefully the Democrats lose the election because there need to be serious investigations culminating in Biden administration officials actually being held accountable. Here's a former Border Patrol chief testifying to Congress about what the Biden White House ordered them to keep under wraps:

HOLY SH!T



Former Chief BP Agent Aaron Heitke was ordered by Biden-Harris to cover up the disaster at the border:



1. Data hidden on terror encounters

2. $150k flights to fly illegals to TX

3. 0 resources to track fentanyl

This is maddening but frankly not incredibly surprising considering the kinds of people who are in charge:

Incredibly damning. Former San Diego sector Border Patrol chief Aaron Heitke, who retired last summer, testifies that he was told he could not release any information on special interest alien apprehensions w/ possible terror concerns, nor could he mention any of their arrests.…

Just incredibly damning testimony in every way.



A recently retired Border Patrol Chief says that the Kamala-Biden admin ordered him to cover up the increase in suspected terrorists arrested at the southern border.

There's a word for that...

This is treason.



Straight up treason.

Bingo. And yet Congress doesn't seem interested in doing anything about it.

Can someone please tell me how this isn’t treason by Biden-Harris? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 19, 2024

It seems that treason has been made an antiquated notion in these last few years.

The Democrats won't stop until they've completely destroyed the country. Vote accordingly.