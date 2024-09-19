Carol Roth Has Crucial Reminders After Kamala Harris Promises to Build 3 Million Homes

In addition to the Harris campaign saying that she would address high housing costs by providing $25,000 to new home buyers, a move which would only make the cost of homes go up, the Dem nominee is also pledging that her administration would build three million homes over the course of four years:

Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump’s approach. Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, highlights her plan in a new minute-long ad released Tuesday that uses her personal experience, growing up in rental housing while her mother saved for a decade before she could buy a home. The ad targets voters in the swing states including Arizona and Nevada. Campaign surrogates are also holding 20 events this week focused on housing issues.

Three million homes, eh?

Carol Roth brings us back to reality with a reminder of the kind of genius "leadership" we've been dealing with, and a President Harris would be no different -- perhaps even worse:

How the f*ck do people think Kamala Harris is building 3 million homes?



The same person whose admin oversaw the building of 8 total EV stations and installed no internet. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 18, 2024

The government only "builds" things that Americans should not want (but too many voters do):

You know what the government is good at building?



More government.

Barriers to success and opportunity.

Dependence. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 18, 2024

How many trillions of dollars would these "three million new homes" cost, all while nothing actually gets built?

It will take 20 years. Be over budget by tenfold. No homes will get built. And the organization she puts in charge of it, which is run by her buddies from college, will file for bankruptcy two months after receiving a half billion dollars in federal funding. — desertatomic (@desertatomic) September 19, 2024

You've seen this movie before! lol — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 19, 2024

We've seen this movie way too many times.