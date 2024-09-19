Carol Roth Has Crucial Reminders After Kamala Harris Promises to Build 3 Million Homes

'Look at the Expressions!' Here's How Kamala Harris' NABJ Interview Ended (Can You...
Doug P.  |  11:00 AM on September 19, 2024
Meme

In addition to the Harris campaign saying that she would address high housing costs by providing $25,000 to new home buyers, a move which would only make the cost of homes go up, the Dem nominee is also pledging that her administration would build three million homes over the course of four years:

Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump’s approach. 

Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, highlights her plan in a new minute-long ad released Tuesday that uses her personal experience, growing up in rental housing while her mother saved for a decade before she could buy a home. The ad targets voters in the swing states including Arizona and Nevada. Campaign surrogates are also holding 20 events this week focused on housing issues.

Three million homes, eh? 

Carol Roth brings us back to reality with a reminder of the kind of genius "leadership" we've been dealing with, and a President Harris would be no different -- perhaps even worse: 

The government only "builds" things that Americans should not want (but too many voters do): 

How many trillions of dollars would these "three million new homes" cost, all while nothing actually gets built?

We've seen this movie way too many times. 

