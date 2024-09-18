Tim Walz's Effort to Explain Why Harris Can Relate to Middle Class Struggles is a MASSIVE Fail

After nearly a full term of Biden and Harris, most Americans know that things have gotten worse on many fronts under this administration. That's why the Harris campaign's trying to distance themselves from the Biden years with the "New Way Forward" slogan, which will be the old way forward except even more radical.

Harris' running mate Tim Walz was asked about families who are struggling because of the economic utopia "Bidenomics," which was fully supported by Kamala Harris, has brought about.

Just like Harris, Walz didn't answer the question but just tried to dance around the question:

Reporter: "What do you tell people who wake up each morning wondering 'How am I going to get by financially?'"



Walz: "I tell them Kamala Harris and I know something about it being middle class folks."pic.twitter.com/tPVXLtWYK6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 17, 2024

"I live in the same crappy economy Biden and Harris created too" is an interesting flex from Walz.

Nobody's going to buy that spin, but it's all the Harris-Walz campaign has.

Walz tells a reporter that he and Kamala are “middle class folks” and “sit around the table trying to pay the bills.”



Kamala has 3 houses - 1 in DC and 2 in California - worth 8 million dollars 🤡 pic.twitter.com/WIINQQgGYC — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 17, 2024

This has been the fakest, most contrived presidential campaign ever.

"I'm middle class" can not be their answer every time they are asked for their plan to fix the economy they broke!



"We're middle class folks" is not a plan! https://t.co/A58u7XrDet — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) September 18, 2024

They're both spouting the same word salad nonsense. https://t.co/poly8m7pAg — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 18, 2024

It's always the same nonsense.

This is literally their only answer for anything.



Q: “What if there was another toxic train derailment? What steps would you take to ensure the safety of residents?”



A: “I grew up in a middle class family…” https://t.co/QhqJYmJ8eW — Brian Almon (@gemstatebrian) September 17, 2024

They can't and won't tell us what they've really got planned if they win so that's all they've got.