Tim Walz's Effort to Explain Why Harris Can Relate to Middle Class Struggles is a MASSIVE Fail

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on September 18, 2024
Screenshotted meme

After nearly a full term of Biden and Harris, most Americans know that things have gotten worse on many fronts under this administration. That's why the Harris campaign's trying to distance themselves from the Biden years with the "New Way Forward" slogan, which will be the old way forward except even more radical.

Harris' running mate Tim Walz was asked about families who are struggling because of the economic utopia "Bidenomics," which was fully supported by Kamala Harris, has brought about.

Just like Harris, Walz didn't answer the question but just tried to dance around the question: 

"I live in the same crappy economy Biden and Harris created too" is an interesting flex from Walz. 

Nobody's going to buy that spin, but it's all the Harris-Walz campaign has. 

This has been the fakest, most contrived presidential campaign ever. 

It's always the same nonsense.

They can't and won't tell us what they've really got planned if they win so that's all they've got.

