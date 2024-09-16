Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim...
'It's Real': Would-Be Trump Assassin Taken Into Custody and Here's How NBC News Framed It

Doug P.  |  10:44 AM on September 16, 2024
Meme

An investigation is underway after, for the second time in just a couple of months, somebody tried to kill former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. 

From Leah Barkoukis at Townhall:

The FBI’s Miami field office is taking the lead on investigating Sunday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump—the second time in two months. Fortunately, a Secret Service agent noticed a rifle barrel with a scope sticking out of the fence near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, and immediately opened fire. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, fled the scene in a getaway car but was eventually detained by Florida law enforcement. 

Now, however, some are wondering if Americans are ever going to get the truth about the investigation given who oversees the FBI’s Miami field office. 

Concerns about the FBI actually getting to the bottom of this matter and being transparent with the public is just part of the reason Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his state will conduct its own separate investigation. 

Meanwhile, the media's attempts to downplay yet another assassination attempt on Trump continue. 

This was one of NBC News' recent offerings: 

"Trump golf club incident" makes it sound like the guy got caught trying to steal a putter from the pro shop.

There's been a whole lot of "can't believe this is real" going on with the media these last few years.

Nope, they're not trying to downplay this at all (cue massive eye roll).

Every time we think they can't get lower they prove us wrong.

