Mollie Hemingway NUKES Liz Cheney from Orbit for Her Anti-Trump Rhetoric Just DAYS...
While the Media Tell Trump to Tone It Down, Here's TWO MINUTES of...
MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting...
Trump Shot at Again: The Media Is to Blame! JD Vance on Fire!
Cincy Enquirer Shares the Mother of All 'Trump's to Blame for Attempts on...
CIA? Wait, WUT?! Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Backstory and Ukraine Connection Jus...
Former Director of the NSA and CIA's Fascist Post About Trump DYING Should...
What Rep. Dan Goldman Said About 'Eliminating Trump' SOOO Bad People Think It's...
Eugene Vindman's Damage Control for His Campaign AFTER His Sister-In-Law Mocks Trump Shoot...
Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim...
Biden Post From Day After His Debate With Trump Is Making the Rounds...
Time to CLEAN HOUSE! Josh Hawley Releases Full July 13th Trump Assassination Attempt...
What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is...
'It's Real': Would-Be Trump Assassin Taken Into Custody and Here's How NBC News...

Here Are the Charges So Far Against Trump's Would-Be Assassin ('No Way He Wasn't Known to Authorities')

Doug P.  |  1:50 PM on September 16, 2024
AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

The man arrested for plotting to kill Donald Trump while he played golf has been hit so far with a pair of charges (a Biden-Harris sticker can be seen in the above photo of a truck in the suspect's driveway, which certainly would be made a bigger deal out of if the political party tables were turned). 

Advertisement

One takeaway from the charges against the gunman so far is that criminals don't obey gun laws. Shocker:

From the New York Post:

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was seen wearing dark blue prison scrubs with his hands and feet shackled ahead of his appearance at the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach.

He was calm and was seen talking and smiling with assistant public defender Kristy Militello ahead of his hearing.

Routh was charged with possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. 

Additional charges may be filed against him as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek an indictment, prosecutors said.

Apparently Routh's no stranger to run-ins with the law.

Recommended

MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Advertisement

Another "known wolf"?

It's very possible more charges will be added:

Meanwhile, Dems like Kamala Harris have talked about "mandatory gun buybacks" (aka confiscation) which would affect only the law abiding while people like this will still find ways to access firearms:

And yet the "we need more gun laws" crowd will still keep trying to come up with something. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mollie Hemingway NUKES Liz Cheney from Orbit for Her Anti-Trump Rhetoric Just DAYS Before 2nd Shooting
Sam J.
CIA? Wait, WUT?! Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Backstory and Ukraine Connection Just Gets WEIRDER
Sam J.
While the Media Tell Trump to Tone It Down, Here's TWO MINUTES of Dems Calling for Political Violence
Amy Curtis
What Rep. Dan Goldman Said About 'Eliminating Trump' SOOO Bad People Think It's Fake - It's Not (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG Sam J.
Advertisement