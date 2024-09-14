Postal Workers' Union Endorses Kamala Harris but Your Mail-In Ballot Will Be in Good Hands

Just the other day there were reports that expected widespread problems with the U.S. Postal Service could disrupt mail-in voting to some degree ahead of the November election. It definitely feels like we're being prepared for... something.

Right on cue, the National Association of Letter Carriers has made a presidential endorsement and it's not a big surprise:

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) on Thursday announced its support for Vice President Kamala Harris’s election campaign, saying she will bring much-needed change to the U.S. Postal Service. The group, which represents over 290,000 current and retired Postal Service city workers, explained its decision was bolstered by Tuesday’s presidential debate. Several polls found voters agreed Harris won the debate despite claims to the contrary by former President Donald Trump.

But don't worry about those millions of mail-in ballots, especially the ones sent in from heavily red areas!

BREAKING: National Association of Letter Carriers, representing nearly 300,000 postal workers responsible for handling millions of mail-in ballots, has officially endorsed Kamala Harris. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) September 14, 2024

Just in case though, some advice has been offered:

If you have Trump and other Republican signs in your yard, do NOT mail your vote in from your home. https://t.co/s0YkA4NLay — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 14, 2024

In July, the American Postal Workers Union's executive board also endorsed Harris while claiming Trump would "put us on a path to dictatorship."

Does anyone really think there won’t be issues with mail in ballots in this election?



That’s pretty telling. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 14, 2024

does it concern everyone that the people responsible for handling mail-in ballots is officially endorsing a candidate?



I'm sure they'll be fair and honest. — Unfiltered Truth (@UnfiltdTruth) September 14, 2024

It's a little bit like when a secretary of state -- the position in charge of counting a state's ballots -- runs for reelection and remains in that position. We're just supposed to "trust the process."

handling millions of mail-in ballots 🤔 https://t.co/P2OvI17RmZ — dudeinchicago (@dudeinchicago) September 14, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?