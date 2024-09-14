AP Explains Why Harris Campaign Can Be Proud to Accept Endorsement From Evil Warmonger Dick Cheney

Before getting into the Associated Press report about Dick Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris, lets ease into it with a reminder of how the Democrats and media used to talk about George W. Bush's VP:

Harris: I'm proud to be endorsed by the Dark Lord himself! pic.twitter.com/ifpLk1W0DJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2024

But now forget about all that, because Harris-Walz and the Democrats are welcoming "literally worse than Hitler" into the fold because they've got to defeat Trump, who they think is "literally even worse than literally worse than Hitler":

Vice President Harris tells reporters, “I’m honored” to have the endorsement of Dick Cheney. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 7, 2024

The Associated Press is trying to help the Harris campaign justify the one-eighty the Dems have done when it comes to Dick Cheney:

Dick Cheney is a career Republican still vilified by Democrats for his bullish defense of the Iraq War as vice president. But his partisan loyalties were cast aside last week when he endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for the White House. https://t.co/1wtoCDSoa2 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 14, 2024

The AP's angle could have been so much simpler:

Dick Cheney is evil. But he endorsed Kamala Harris, so it's OK. https://t.co/HIyHW29zeS — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 14, 2024

Yep, it's OK to be Dick Cheney now!

"We think Dick Cheney is a racist warmongering war criminal who killed thousands of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis to enrich billionaires and has historically terrible judgment and bad intentions,



and we're honored to have his endorsement." https://t.co/L8XcYbUkcG — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 14, 2024

The AP reporting about Cheney's "bullish defense of the Iraq war" is one way to put it.

His warmongering ways fit so much better with the Democrats these days. — Raoul_Duke_Nukem (@NukemRaoul) September 14, 2024

Darth Vader's hero moment pushed by faux media https://t.co/kfnD06n7FP — 🗽🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Balou8900 🎶🎧 (@Balou8900) September 14, 2024

Regime propagandists.

War mongers good, peace and prosperity is bad. https://t.co/DqcqNtHUbL — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) September 14, 2024

Amazing. He was “literally hitler” for 24.5 years. Now he’s Saint Dick. Politics is a cancer. https://t.co/1XIm7feSuE — Josh__Seattle (@Josh__Seattle) September 14, 2024

He is loyal to whatever party will protect the DC establishment and fund endless foreign conflicts. That is the (D) party today. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) September 14, 2024

There were no new wars when Trump was president, which according to Democrats is a threat to "democracy" and global security, so welcome aboard the SS Harris, Dick Cheney!