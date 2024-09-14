VIP: A Day in the Life of a Twitchy Freelancer During Campaign Season
AP Explains Why Harris Campaign Can Be Proud to Accept Endorsement From Evil Warmonger Dick Cheney

Doug P.  |  12:21 PM on September 14, 2024
Meme screenshot

Before getting into the Associated Press report about Dick Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris, lets ease into it with a reminder of how the Democrats and media used to talk about George W. Bush's VP:

But now forget about all that, because Harris-Walz and the Democrats are welcoming "literally worse than Hitler" into the fold because they've got to defeat Trump, who they think is "literally even worse than literally worse than Hitler":

The Associated Press is trying to help the Harris campaign justify the one-eighty the Dems have done when it comes to Dick Cheney:

The AP's angle could have been so much simpler: 

Yep, it's OK to be Dick Cheney now!

The AP reporting about Cheney's "bullish defense of the Iraq war" is one way to put it.

There were no new wars when Trump was president, which according to Democrats is a threat to "democracy" and global security, so welcome aboard the SS Harris, Dick Cheney!

