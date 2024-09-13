Tulsi Gabbard Calls BS on Merrick Garland After AG's Gaslighting About Non-Politicized DOJ

Peter Doocy Couldn't Help but Notice This Mixed Messaging at Kamala Harris' Rally
Doug P.  |  10:53 AM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As we told you yesterday, Attorney General Merrick Garland decided the Biden-Harris administration wasn't being Orwellian enough and felt the need to remind everybody that criticizing the DOJ is "dangerous" and how dare anyone question the integrity of a justice system that's clearly been weaponized: 

Try not to roll your eyes massively at Garland saying the DOJ has been completely non-political: 

That's especially ironic considering what the justice system has tried to do to Donald Trump (those efforts are slowing down just because they've been backfiring on the Democrats).

But looking beyond Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, while suggesting a probe for Garland to undertake, shared a personal story that serves as another example why the AG's speech was just more gaslighting: 

The full quote: 

Gabbard: "I would tell Merrick Garland today, if you are serious about the words you have just delivered to the American people, why don’t you start by investigating some of your own federal agencies, like @DHSgov & @TSA , & ask them why ... the very next day after I called out Kamala Harris for being a danger to our country should she be elected as president, I got added to a secret domestic terrorist list. That’s a good place to start."

Watch the entire segment below:

Garland doesn't care if the gaslighting is so obvious. Rubbing it in everybody's face is the whole point so there's no way he'll take up Gabbard's suggestion. 

