Associated Press - Please Delete Twitter

NYTs Fact-Check on Trump's 'Wildest Sounding Attack Line' About Harris Evolves to 'Basically True'

Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

During Tuesday night's presidential debate, Donald Trump said the following about Kamala Harris:

“Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison. This is a radical left liberal that would do this.”

Some of the usual suspects in the lib media who want everybody to believe that everything Trump says is a lie immediately cried "that's a falsehood," when in fact it's something Harris actually said.

The New York Times' first attempt to tackle Trump's comment was ruled not true or false, but "needs context." 

So the "context" was that, yes, Trump accurately and warmly quoted Harris' own words. 

So at least they've pivoted from "needs context" to "wild sounding but true.

Wildest sounding attack line that was basically true. Mr. Trump, saying Ms. Harris “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison.” He was likely referring to a CNN report that showed that, in 2019, Ms. Harris told the American Civil Liberties Union that she supported providing gender transition surgery to detained migrants. 

Yes, NY Times, this is "likely" what Trump was referring to:

All Harris has to do in order to satisfy many media "fact-checkers" now is simply say "oh, I no longer believe that." Yeah, at least until after the election.

They frame it as a "wild sounding attack line from Trump that turned out to be true" because "insane comment from Kamala Harris" is a journalistic bridge too far for these super-serious journalists.

