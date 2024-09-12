'I'll Be There for You': Singer Jon Bon Jovi Saves a Woman in...
Trump and Harris-Biden Got Very Different Receptions When Visiting the Same Pa. Fire Station

Doug P.  |  2:50 PM on September 12, 2024

During the debate Tuesday night, Kamala Harris laughably tried to mock the public's enthusiasm for Donald Trump's candidacy, claiming most of the excitement is for the people on the Left side of the aisle. 

There's now compare/contrast video going around that isn't from either candidate's rally, but from their visits to a Pennsylvania yesterday on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The enthusiasm gap during the Harris and Biden visit to the fire station versus when Trump showed up at the same place appeared to be rather wide: 

"Spot the difference," which is not hard to do in this video.

Well, those are certainly two very difference entrances into the same place. 

