Trump and Harris-Biden Got Very Different Receptions When Visiting the Same Pa. Fire Station

During the debate Tuesday night, Kamala Harris laughably tried to mock the public's enthusiasm for Donald Trump's candidacy, claiming most of the excitement is for the people on the Left side of the aisle.

There's now compare/contrast video going around that isn't from either candidate's rally, but from their visits to a Pennsylvania yesterday on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The enthusiasm gap during the Harris and Biden visit to the fire station versus when Trump showed up at the same place appeared to be rather wide:

This is remarkable.



Don’t listen to what the pundits say.



The people are fired up for Trump. pic.twitter.com/tW9Qw7Ea2t — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2024

"Spot the difference," which is not hard to do in this video.

President Trump and Kamala Harris both visited the Shanksville fire station on 9/11 yesterday.



Spot the difference...pic.twitter.com/l3TIWOyp5o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2024

Well, those are certainly two very difference entrances into the same place.

Slight difference in enthusiasm 😂 pic.twitter.com/P4AiRkPDqW — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 12, 2024

Yeah, just a slight difference.

Biden and Kamala: “Please clap” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MissMAGA2016 (@MissMaga2016) September 12, 2024

Oh man. So much 2nd hand embarrassment watching that😬 — monkeema (@monkeema) September 12, 2024

At least Biden wasn't still wearing a Trump 2024 hat in the presence of Harris.

This says more than any poll. — William Rest (@RestWillia6795) September 12, 2024

The enthusiasm is unmistakable 🇺🇸 https://t.co/rdcVJbNIbH — Sunshine 🍊☀️🍊 is the cure 🍊 (@RondaGLarson) September 12, 2024

This is an accurate poll. — Tony Capo 🇺🇸 (@TonyCapocollo) September 12, 2024

It's also almost as if Pennsylvanians can sense that Kamala Harris does in fact want to ban fracking despite her recent pivot.