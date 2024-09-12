Tom Elliott's Then vs. Now Supercut of Dems' One-Eighty About Dick Cheney Might...
OOF! Seattle Times' Trump Fact-Check Gets a Community Notes Nuking (Using Their Own Previous Story)

Doug P.  |  10:42 AM on September 12, 2024
Twitchy

The media "fact-checks" on things Donald Trump said during Tuesday night's debate continue to make it clear that the press considers its job isn't journalism, but rather to help run interference and carry water for the Democrats. 

The default "fact-checker" setting is "if Donald Trump said it, then that's got to be false." That approach has backfired several times and if the media had a sense of shame, they might actually feel bad about it.

Such was the case yet again when at the debate Trump talked about the CHOP zone in Seattle in the summer of 2020. The Seattle Times called what Trump said a false claim: 

Does the Seattle Times not consider several city blocks to be a "big portion" of a city? We're guessing if Trump supporters took over six city blocks that would not only count as a "big portion" of the city, but it would also be reported as a terrorist insurrection. 

Ironically, Community Notes nuked the above Seattle Times fact-check using a story from... the Seattle Times:

Observing the death of "journalism" in real time over the last few years has been nothing short of amazing.

And yet these same people wonder why their industry is dying.

