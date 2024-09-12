OOF! Seattle Times' Trump Fact-Check Gets a Community Notes Nuking (Using Their Own Previous Story)

The media "fact-checks" on things Donald Trump said during Tuesday night's debate continue to make it clear that the press considers its job isn't journalism, but rather to help run interference and carry water for the Democrats.

The default "fact-checker" setting is "if Donald Trump said it, then that's got to be false." That approach has backfired several times and if the media had a sense of shame, they might actually feel bad about it.

Such was the case yet again when at the debate Trump talked about the CHOP zone in Seattle in the summer of 2020. The Seattle Times called what Trump said a false claim:

Trump falsely claimed during the presidential debate Tuesday that protesters took over a big portion Seattle during the Capitol Hill Organized Protest in 2020. https://t.co/Bbzst3wNAC — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) September 11, 2024

Does the Seattle Times not consider several city blocks to be a "big portion" of a city? We're guessing if Trump supporters took over six city blocks that would not only count as a "big portion" of the city, but it would also be reported as a terrorist insurrection.

There is not still time to delete this.



You sit there in your shame. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 11, 2024

Sure, they took over a chunk of the city, wouldn't let people in, destroyed businesses, and committed acts of violence, but it wasn't "big." https://t.co/qESktGGIht — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 12, 2024

Falsely? In summer 2020, CHAZ/CHOP was an occupied zone inside of Seattle. And video exists. Even your Dem voters in the city remember. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 11, 2024

More people died in the Seattle insurrection than on Jan6 https://t.co/m3VQaXZomd — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 11, 2024

Ironically, Community Notes nuked the above Seattle Times fact-check using a story from... the Seattle Times:

It sucks for you that when I rate the community note throwing back your own coverage at you that I can't check off "cites high quality sources" pic.twitter.com/Yg1PQgsELD — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) September 12, 2024

@seattletimes is now Community Noted, on an all-out LIE by it's own content 🥸🤡 https://t.co/GXKvfsqwvE pic.twitter.com/mQe7dJJwdk — liberty 667 (@liberty667) September 12, 2024

Observing the death of "journalism" in real time over the last few years has been nothing short of amazing.

Here are all your tweets that mention CHAZ or CHOP. I didn't even bother searching other terms, like "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone." pic.twitter.com/9VmDS1Ar5g — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 11, 2024

Do you read your own paper? pic.twitter.com/elnP1vWOFR — Erik (@soderstrom) September 11, 2024

And yet these same people wonder why their industry is dying.