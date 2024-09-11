Widow of Firefighter Publicly Calls Out Biden for 'Flippant Remark' About Attending 9/11 Memorial

About 12 hours after nominee Kamala Harris called January 6th the biggest attack on democracy since the Civil War, the Democrat nominee joined Joe Biden, Tim Walz, Donald Trump, JD Vance and others in New York City at a memorial to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

At the Memorial, Trump and Harris shook hands the morning after their Philadelphia debate:

President Biden, Vice President Harris, former President Trump, Sen. JD Vance and Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg at 9/11 Ceremony in New York. pic.twitter.com/nK19YKABjB — CSPAN (@cspan) September 11, 2024

Yesterday, President Biden said the following about attending today's 9/11 memorial:

YIKES: Crooked Joe Biden says he's "doing 9/11" tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5sYdNbIQxI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2024

That remark from Biden did not escape at least one family member who lost a loved one on that day, and she had this to say during the memorial:

Widow of 9/11 Fire Chief killed in terrorist attack CALLS OUT Joe Biden during her speech:



Biden saying "doing 9/11" was almost as bad as when he checked his watch during a dignified transfer ceremony for those servicemembers who lost their lives because of his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

It looks like Biden and Harris had already left the memorial when that was said.

It appears Biden was long gone at this point. pic.twitter.com/AazbXUeFFc — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) September 11, 2024

Good on all those who stayed for the entire memorial.

Trump still there for all the speeches. Biden/Harris had more pressing matters apparently. — Jesse Leimkuehler (@JesseLeimkuehl1) September 11, 2024

Apparently.