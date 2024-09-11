Widow of Firefighter Publicly Calls Out Biden for 'Flippant Remark' About Attending 9/11 Memorial

OUCH! Harris Dodged 'Are People Better Off Than 4 Years Ago' Question but...
Doug P.  |  12:08 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

About 12 hours after nominee Kamala Harris called January 6th the biggest attack on democracy since the Civil War, the Democrat nominee joined Joe Biden, Tim Walz, Donald Trump, JD Vance and others in New York City at a memorial to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. 

At the Memorial, Trump and Harris shook hands the morning after their Philadelphia debate: 

Yesterday, President Biden said the following about attending today's 9/11 memorial:

That remark from Biden did not escape at least one family member who lost a loved one on that day, and she had this to say during the memorial:

Biden saying "doing 9/11" was almost as bad as when he checked his watch during a dignified transfer ceremony for those servicemembers who lost their lives because of his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

It looks like Biden and Harris had already left the memorial when that was said.

Good on all those who stayed for the entire memorial.

Apparently.

