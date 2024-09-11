Feckless Hillary Clinton Swings and Misses During Political Twitter Back and Forth
OUCH! Harris Dodged 'Are People Better Off Than 4 Years Ago' Question but...
Widow of Firefighter Publicly Calls Out Biden for 'Flippant Remark' About Attending 9/11...
CNN Fact-Checker's Tally of Trump vs. Harris Lies During the Debate Is Another...
SAVAGE! Megyn Kelly Takes CNN 'Hack' APART for Smugly DEFENDING ABC Moderators Fact-Checki...
Gosh, Would Be a Shame If THIS Video of Kamala Telling David Muir...
FINISH HIM! JD Vance Wipes the ABC Floor With Jon Karl When Asked...
Ari Fleischer Torches CNN Host's Lecture to JD Vance About 'Promoting False Information'
This --> Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Abortion Just DROPPED on Kamala's...
*HIC* Jen Rubin's Reaction to ABC Presidential Debate Has People Wondering Just How...
Comrade Kamala Debate Special: 60% Off VIP! Ends Today!
Brit Hume OWNS ABC's David Muir for Grossly BIASED Debate and Alexander Vindman's...
As BAD As You Thought the ABC Moderators Were During the Trump/Harris Debate,...
Dr. Naomi Wolf (Ridiculously) Blames the Victim For the AP’s Lies About J.D....

Rep. Andy Biggs Explains How Dems Have Altered Reality to Gaslight About Lowering Crime

Doug P.  |  2:29 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Many Democrats' pitches for electing Kamala Harris include claims that after nearly four years of Biden and Harris, crime is down everywhere, especially in big cities. Sen. Chris Murphy likes to say things like that in his pitch for electing more Democrats: 

Advertisement

Why does crime appear to be coming down? 

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs helped provide an answer to that question today. It's actually quite simple. Watch:

This boils down to another case of the Democrats wanting people to believe their claims over what they're personally experiencing and seeing. 

The full quote from Rep. Biggs via @tomselliott: 

“Officer & the citizens are still battling violent crime daily, but it’s recent changes in crime reporting that have done more to create the illusion that all is well. If you re-categorize violent crimes like aggravated assault & you say this is a misdemeanor now, man, you’re going to — you’re going to really drive statistics down on, on violent crime. If you — if you say we’re not counted as a theft, if it’s not above 950 bucks or in one of the towns in my — my state, 2,000 bucks, you’re going to drive your theft and burglary statistics.”

Recommended

Feckless Hillary Clinton Swings and Misses During Political Twitter Back and Forth
justmindy
Advertisement

Does that sound familiar? The Dems do it with the economy as well (with the media's help of course):

Yep, how many "you're actually doing better than you think" takes have we mocked since Biden and Harris took office?

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Feckless Hillary Clinton Swings and Misses During Political Twitter Back and Forth
justmindy
OUCH! Harris Dodged 'Are People Better Off Than 4 Years Ago' Question but THIS Pa. Voter Didn't
Doug P.
Gosh, Would Be a Shame If THIS Video of Kamala Telling David Muir She'll TAKE Our Guns Went Viral (Watch)
Sam J.
Widow of Firefighter Publicly Calls Out Biden for 'Flippant Remark' About Attending 9/11 Memorial
Doug P.
SAVAGE! Megyn Kelly Takes CNN 'Hack' APART for Smugly DEFENDING ABC Moderators Fact-Checking ONLY Trump
Sam J.
This --> Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Abortion Just DROPPED on Kamala's Empty, Lying Head (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Feckless Hillary Clinton Swings and Misses During Political Twitter Back and Forth justmindy
Advertisement