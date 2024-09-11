Rep. Andy Biggs Explains How Dems Have Altered Reality to Gaslight About Lowering Crime

Many Democrats' pitches for electing Kamala Harris include claims that after nearly four years of Biden and Harris, crime is down everywhere, especially in big cities. Sen. Chris Murphy likes to say things like that in his pitch for electing more Democrats:

Then why did crime go WAY up during Trump’s four years and come WAY down under Biden/Harris?



Facts still matter. https://t.co/BK42iLGNWg — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 27, 2024

Why does crime appear to be coming down?

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs helped provide an answer to that question today. It's actually quite simple. Watch:

MUST WATCH: @RepAndyBiggsAZ EXPOSES how Democrats manipulate crime statistics to push a FALSE NARRATIVE that violent crime is DOWN:



"There are lies, damned lies—and then there's statistics!" pic.twitter.com/rUi8dvJ9yt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2024

This boils down to another case of the Democrats wanting people to believe their claims over what they're personally experiencing and seeing.

.@RepAndyBiggsAZ exposes how Democrats are redefining crime to falsely claim streets are getting safer:



“Officer & the citizens are still battling violent crime daily, but it’s recent changes in crime reporting that have done more to create the illusion that all is well. If you… pic.twitter.com/rpHkkyiGzp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 11, 2024

The full quote from Rep. Biggs via @tomselliott:

“Officer & the citizens are still battling violent crime daily, but it’s recent changes in crime reporting that have done more to create the illusion that all is well. If you re-categorize violent crimes like aggravated assault & you say this is a misdemeanor now, man, you’re going to — you’re going to really drive statistics down on, on violent crime. If you — if you say we’re not counted as a theft, if it’s not above 950 bucks or in one of the towns in my — my state, 2,000 bucks, you’re going to drive your theft and burglary statistics.”

Does that sound familiar? The Dems do it with the economy as well (with the media's help of course):

Democrats are taking the same approach to crime that they did the economy — when recession hits, simply change the definition; when crime skyrockets, just legalize it! https://t.co/FiZcV2Bkmr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 11, 2024

Yep, how many "you're actually doing better than you think" takes have we mocked since Biden and Harris took office?