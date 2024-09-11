FINISH HIM! JD Vance Wipes the ABC Floor With Jon Karl When Asked...
Ari Fleischer Torches CNN Host's Lecture to JD Vance About 'Promoting False Information'

Doug P.  |  9:45 AM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The media hackery that was apparent during last night's Trump-Harris debate on ABC is continuing on other outlets. In this case, CNN's Kaitlan Collins tried to lecture Trump running mate JD Vance about not promoting false information ("false information" usually being defined as information that's unhelpful to the Democrat narrative). 

"Journalism" took yet another holiday on CNN during this interview. If CNN gets a single anonymous source to make a claim about Trump they run with it, but claims that run counter to a preferred Dem narrative get automatically discounted: 

Seriously?

Ari Fleischer is among those who thought that lecture was incredibly rich coming from somebody on CNN:

The MSM, with CNN among those leading the way, is completely bereft of self-awareness and is beyond shameless. 

