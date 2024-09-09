John Kirby's Attempt to Shift Blame for Biden-Harris' Afghanistan Withdrawal Disaster Is a MASSIVE Fail

Just a couple of years ago Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to make it clear that she was right there with President Biden when it came to the decision of when and how to withdrawal from Afghanistan:

Kamala Harris was the last person in the room during the Afghanistan withdrawal.



She said she was “comfortable” with her decision that led to 13 Americans dying 3 years ago.



Never forget the 13 heroes who lost their lives and never forget who the last person in the room was. pic.twitter.com/UVz5rbKwKZ — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) August 26, 2024

The goal there was to make Harris a full partner with Joe Biden and the White House when it comes to all decision-making.

Now that Biden's been shown the door and Harris is the Democrats candidate, there's an attempt to keep Kamala far away from responsibility for what's happened since Biden took office.

Today John Kirby also tried to exonerate Biden from responsibility, and by extension Kamala Harris. How did Kirby do that? You guessed it! By blaming Trump:

Straight gaslighting from Biden-Harris White House official John Kirby, arguing it's President Trump who should be blamed for the Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021, which resulted in the deaths of 13 American soldiers. pic.twitter.com/fPIFMa6OzV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2024

Biden-Harris White House official argues there was plenty of planning for the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but the collapse of the Afghan government was something no one predicted.



He adds "there was no deception, lying, or lack of transparency" by anyone in the U.S. govt. pic.twitter.com/ZViZNgcP0Z — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2024

Biden's approval took a plunge after the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster and never recovered. Nobody believes this BS from Kirby.

This is particularly maddening, because Kirby clearly hopes nobody knows what "accountability" means:

REPORTER: "Was anyone ever held accountable by the president directly for what happened with the withdrawal in Afghanistan?"



KIRBY: "We have all held ourselves accountable..."



Shameful answer. pic.twitter.com/4PQ4u8KIQC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2024

Absolutely nobody has been held accountable. It's up to the voters to do that in November.

No matter how many times they say it, Americans know the truth. Biden/Harris regime screwed up! — Anna Sostilio🦋 (@stavengirl1) September 9, 2024

Well hell, I'll use that the next time I get a parking ticket.



"No need, officer, I'm holding myself accountable." — Dr. Jim (@DrJimFLA) September 9, 2024

It's almost as if they're just rubbing it in everybody's face at this point.