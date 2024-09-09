Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but...
HA! Aaron Rupar's Whiny Response to Trump LEADING Kamala Harris in THIS Left-Leaning...
Check Out What Joe Scarborough Said Last Year About Kamala (He's Singing a...
WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Trump Doesn't Trust Women (Can She Even DEFINE the...
John Kirby Swears There's Been Tons of 'Accountability' for Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal
Democrats Have Officially Become the Party of Wealth, Power, and War
Sloganeering, NOT Policy: Kamala Harris Campaign FINALLY Posts Her Platform, and It's Unin...
Bette Midler Not Happy With Nate Silver for Pointing Out Kamala's Odds of...
John Kennedy Just ENDED Kamala Harris's Claims Around Securing the Border in One...
Mic. Freakin'. DROP: Sarah Huckabee Sanders FACT-NUKES Liz Cheney Calling Herself a 'Stron...
Here's the Level of Media Bias Trump's Up Against at Tomorrow Night's ABC...
Here's What Kamala REALLY Thinks About Haitians Destroying Springfield, OH and EATING Thei...
Al Sharpton Trips Over a Pile of Old Photos While Race Baiting About...
'DEPRAVED Values': Tammy Bruce Reminds Americans Who Kamala Harris REALLY Is by Sharing...

John Kirby's Attempt to Shift Blame for Biden-Harris' Afghanistan Withdrawal Disaster Is a MASSIVE Fail

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Just a couple of years ago Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to make it clear that she was right there with President Biden when it came to the decision of when and how to withdrawal from Afghanistan:

Advertisement

The goal there was to make Harris a full partner with Joe Biden and the White House when it comes to all decision-making. 

Now that Biden's been shown the door and Harris is the Democrats candidate, there's an attempt to keep Kamala far away from responsibility for what's happened since Biden took office.

Today John Kirby also tried to exonerate Biden from responsibility, and by extension Kamala Harris. How did Kirby do that? You guessed it! By blaming Trump: 

Recommended

Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but Makes Him Look Bada** Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Biden's approval took a plunge after the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster and never recovered. Nobody believes this BS from Kirby.

This is particularly maddening, because Kirby clearly hopes nobody knows what "accountability" means: 

Absolutely nobody has been held accountable. It's up to the voters to do that in November. 

It's almost as if they're just rubbing it in everybody's face at this point.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but Makes Him Look Bada** Instead
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HA! Aaron Rupar's Whiny Response to Trump LEADING Kamala Harris in THIS Left-Leaning Poll is DEEELISH
Sam J.
Check Out What Joe Scarborough Said Last Year About Kamala (He's Singing a MUCH Different Tune Today)
Amy Curtis
John Kennedy Just ENDED Kamala Harris's Claims Around Securing the Border in One MERCILESS Post
Sam J.
Scott Presler 'Infiltrated' PA Democrat Facebook Group and BAHAHA WOW They Are PANICKING (screenshots)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but Makes Him Look Bada** Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement