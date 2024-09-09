Scott Presler 'Infiltrated' PA Democrat Facebook Group and BAHAHA WOW They Are PANICKING...
BOOM: BRUTAL, Receipt-Filled Thread Takes Tim Walz APART for His Latest BETRAYAL of...
Distressing, Depressing, and Alarming: Bill Kristol Was NOT Happy With the Morning Poll...
'If You Support Kamala, Share Some Info' - Jon Favreau Needs You To...
Cleanup on Aisle CNN: Tom Cotton Mops the Floor With Dana Bash Pushing...
Yes, They Want Our Guns: Raphael Warnock Supports Harris Enforcing Mandatory Gun Buybacks
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Duality of Kamala: Jen Rubin Gushes Over Harris Being More Progressive AND More...
Ana Navarro Tries to Dunk on Trump and the Virgin Mary, Ends Up...
COPE: John Cryer Lives Up to His Surname, Whines About Not Trusting Polls...
UH OH: Guess Which Age Group Identifies LEAST With Democrats (And It Doesn't...
WTF: Springfield, Ohio Residents Say Haitian Immigrants Are Capturing and Eating Wild Anim...
Dear NYT: It's Not 'Silly' to Hold Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to...
Bernie Sanders Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Kamala's Policy Flip Flops Are...

'Already Making Excuses'! Harris Campaign Has Been Scrambling Since This Debate Plan Got Blown Up

Doug P.  |  10:20 AM on September 09, 2024
Meme screenshot

Tomorrow night the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will take place. It will be the second debate of the year, but you know how the first one went for Joe Biden. 

Advertisement

The Harris campaign wanted fully open mics during the debate and it looks like they thought they were going to get their way, but now they're scrambling, according to Politico: 

It looks like there's a lowering of expectations going on:

It looks like the Harris team is already blaming Joe Biden's people for any potential debate problems caused by Kamala's inability to talk over and interrupt Trump:

Instead, four Harris campaign officials argued that she will be “handcuffed” by the rules, which were negotiated by President Joe Biden’s team earlier this summer.

“Trump’s worst moments in the debates are when he gets upset and snaps,” said an aide to Harris in her 2020 presidential campaign, granted anonymity to speak freely. “And they have neutered that.”

Some Democrats privately dismiss the Harris campaign’s frustration as largely gamesmanship and expectation-setting around Tuesday’s debate in Philadelphia. But others say the rule change and her limited experience in national general election debates and interviews since becoming her party’s nominee could affect Harris’ debate performance.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Harris is trying to distance herself from Biden but she's stuck with these debate rules just like the rest of us are stuck with Bidenflation. 

It's almost as if the Harris campaign was desperate to find a way to keep Kamala from having to talk about anything of substance. 

The last thing the Harris campaign wants is Kamala having to talk about policy instead of repeated opportunities to do her "Girl Boss" thing while selling a few "I'm speaking" t-shirts.

Advertisement

Perish the thought!

Yes, there's a whole lot of this going on:

via GIPHY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Presler 'Infiltrated' PA Democrat Facebook Group and BAHAHA WOW They Are PANICKING (screenshots)
Sam J.
Cleanup on Aisle CNN: Tom Cotton Mops the Floor With Dana Bash Pushing New 'Russia' Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Distressing, Depressing, and Alarming: Bill Kristol Was NOT Happy With the Morning Poll Dump
FuzzyChimp
BOOM: BRUTAL, Receipt-Filled Thread Takes Tim Walz APART for His Latest BETRAYAL of Combat Soldiers
Sam J.
'If You Support Kamala, Share Some Info' - Jon Favreau Needs You To Crowdsource Harris' Policies
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement