Al Sharpton Trips Over a Pile of Old Photos While Race Baiting About Trump Debating Harris

Doug P.  |  11:59 AM on September 09, 2024
Meme screenshot

If you look closely the Left's been spending some time quietly lowering expectations for tomorrow night's Harris/Trump debate

As evidenced by Al Sharpton's take on MSDNC earlier, the Democrat post-debate spin is looking like it'll be focused largely on something that couldn't have been more predictable: Racism and misogyny on the part of Donald Trump:

It's strange how all these claims from the Left about Trump just happen to coincide with his entry into Republican politics, but Sharpton knows what the MSNBC audience wants to hear. He won't be showing them pictures like this one though: 

MSNBC always delivers. 

Al Sharpton accusing somebody else of being racist is some weapons grade projection.

Yep, it's richer than cheesecake. 

