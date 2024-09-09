Al Sharpton Trips Over a Pile of Old Photos While Race Baiting About Trump Debating Harris

If you look closely the Left's been spending some time quietly lowering expectations for tomorrow night's Harris/Trump debate.

As evidenced by Al Sharpton's take on MSDNC earlier, the Democrat post-debate spin is looking like it'll be focused largely on something that couldn't have been more predictable: Racism and misogyny on the part of Donald Trump:

"He's looking at the thing that he never felt he'd have to be equal to— a Black woman on stage... All the prep work in the world won't adjust his supremacist attitude and misogynist attitude to deal with that."



— @TheRevAl previews the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/CjmPE2UUb6 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 9, 2024

It's strange how all these claims from the Left about Trump just happen to coincide with his entry into Republican politics, but Sharpton knows what the MSNBC audience wants to hear. He won't be showing them pictures like this one though:

MSNBC always delivers.

I love this game. Old enough to remember when Al Sharpton LOVED Trump.Trump gave him ~ $150K for his National Youth Movement, which became the National Action Network. Also remember when Sharpton was partying with Bloomberg & Biden at a NAN gala while stiffing the IRS for ~ $2M. pic.twitter.com/zHsanNltW2 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 9, 2024

So glad you brought out King of the race hustlers. 🤡 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 9, 2024

Al Sharpton accusing somebody else of being racist is some weapons grade projection.

Isn’t it rich when an antisemite (who incited deadly pogroms against Jews in NYC) has the nerve to accuse anyone else of racism? https://t.co/ctEoe28Clr https://t.co/rtWwNnZJQL — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) September 9, 2024

Yep, it's richer than cheesecake.