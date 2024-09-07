Instead of Reporting, Axios Goes to Divination Class to Read 'Tea Leaves' and...
Climate Change Alarmism Takes a Holiday as DNC Flies Anti-Trump/Vance Banners Over College Stadiums

Doug P.  |  12:42 PM on September 07, 2024
meme

The Democrats have for a long time been warning about the need to dramatically lower or flat-out eliminate the burning of fossil fuels: 

But unnecessary emissions aren't a concern of the DNC today, because they're going to be flying anti-Trump/Vance banners over college football stadiums around the country:

Not content to lie on the ground, the Dems are today going to be gaslighting from the air: 

They've got nothing pro-Harris to say, so the anti-Trump stuff is all they've got:

Spectators at the University of Michigan football game against Texas on Saturday will be reminded of a different rival before the game: Ohio State. 

At the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan, an aerial banner paid for by the Democratic National Committee will read: "JD Vance <3 Ohio State + Project 2025." It's a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Republican vice presidential nominee, who got his bachelor's degree from Ohio State University, and the dense conservative blueprint by the Heritage Foundation for a potential second Trump term. 

From the tailgates until kickoff, fans at four separate college football games in battleground states on Saturday will see aerial banners paid for by the Democratic National Committee, according to details first shared with CBS News.

[...]

Other banners about Project 2025 will fly over the University of Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech and the Pennsylvania State vs Bowling Green games. At the University of Wisconsin vs. South Dakota game in Madison, Wisconsin, the banner will say: "Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025," referencing the football team's fourth-quarter tradition.
The story of course does not mention that this is just more BS being pushed (or in this case flown) by the DNC.

The Dems know they can always count on their media arm to come through.

