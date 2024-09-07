Climate Change Alarmism Takes a Holiday as DNC Flies Anti-Trump/Vance Banners Over College Stadiums

The Democrats have for a long time been warning about the need to dramatically lower or flat-out eliminate the burning of fossil fuels:

Climate change is real, no matter what 2024 Republicans say. pic.twitter.com/lbik090HN1 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 27, 2023

Reminder: Democrats delivered the largest investment to combat climate change in American history. The Inflation Reduction Act will help reduce carbon emissions and build clean energy infrastructure.



Every Republican in Congress voted against it. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 17, 2023

But unnecessary emissions aren't a concern of the DNC today, because they're going to be flying anti-Trump/Vance banners over college football stadiums around the country:

DNC to fly banners about Trump-Vance ticket, "Project 2025" over battleground state football games https://t.co/a2256JaaAK — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2024

Democrats take to the skies over college football games to keep the spotlight on Project 2025 https://t.co/8T2sQauxuK — The Associated Press (@AP) September 7, 2024

Look up from your tailgate, @TheDemocrats are flying banners today over Michigan Stadium, Beaver Stadium, and Camp Randall Stadium to remind 🏈 fans to “Beat Trump, Sack Project 2025”https://t.co/5LaG6aKO6L pic.twitter.com/IRnFLXRh1h — Rosemary Boeglin (@RosemaryBoeglin) September 7, 2024

Not content to lie on the ground, the Dems are today going to be gaslighting from the air:

Democrats having nothing to run on so they created a hoax and going all in on that! — WasatchMan (@_WasatchMan) September 7, 2024

They've got nothing pro-Harris to say, so the anti-Trump stuff is all they've got:

Spectators at the University of Michigan football game against Texas on Saturday will be reminded of a different rival before the game: Ohio State. At the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan, an aerial banner paid for by the Democratic National Committee will read: "JD Vance <3 Ohio State + Project 2025." It's a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Republican vice presidential nominee, who got his bachelor's degree from Ohio State University, and the dense conservative blueprint by the Heritage Foundation for a potential second Trump term. From the tailgates until kickoff, fans at four separate college football games in battleground states on Saturday will see aerial banners paid for by the Democratic National Committee, according to details first shared with CBS News. [...] Other banners about Project 2025 will fly over the University of Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech and the Pennsylvania State vs Bowling Green games. At the University of Wisconsin vs. South Dakota game in Madison, Wisconsin, the banner will say: "Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025," referencing the football team's fourth-quarter tradition.

The story of course does not mention that this is just more BS being pushed (or in this case flown) by the DNC.

that fact that CBS doesn’t call them out on this LIE shows they are the arm of the Democrat party. When Trump wins we won’t forget to tell your advertisers — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) September 7, 2024

The Dems know they can always count on their media arm to come through.