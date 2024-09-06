WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments
LOL, NO: The Guardian Warns 'We Each Have a Nazi in Us' (But...
Surprise! These Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in CO Had Something Else in Common
Trump Lawyers Debunk Entire Case Against Trump in Less Than Seven Minutes
'Come On!' Dana Perino NOT Buying Harris Spox's BS Spin About Lack of...
Here's the 'Most Telling' Part of the August Jobs Report the Dems Won't...
AP Deleted Their Bogus JD Vance Misquote AFTER It Served a Narrative Purpose...
Here's an Incomplete List of Issues Where the Harris Campaign Is Lying About...
SHAMELESS AP Intentionally Misquotes J.D. Vance on School Shooting, Deletes Post After Nar...
The Newest Russiagate Indictment Should Be Dismissed on First Amendment Grounds (A Deep...
Would President Kamala Harris Pardon Hunter Biden?
Kamala Harris Campaign Doesn't Have Time to Think About Why Certain Things May...
Chuck Schumer: A Great American Future Depends on a Path to Citizenship for...
GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Tim Walz Over COVID Fraud Investigation

'Up in Flames'! Trump Sentencing Announcement in NY Is Latest Sign the Left's Lawfare Has Backfired

Doug P.  |  2:38 PM on September 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Before we get into what Judge Merchan in New York did regarding Trump's sentencing, let's check Nate Silver's latest forecast just for kicks: 

Advertisement

Things are looking better for the Trump campaign. We'll see what happens at the debate. The best guess is we'll see many examples of why the Harris campaign didn't want her speaking off script.

And in a completely unrelated story (well, probably not), Judge Merchan in New York has postponed Trump's sentencing until after the election in November: 

Gee, what happened?

From the Associated Press:

A judge agreed Friday to postpone Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money case until after the November election, granting him a hard-won reprieve as he navigates the aftermath of his criminal conviction and the homestretch of his presidential campaign.

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan, who is also weighing a defense request to overturn the verdict on immunity grounds, delayed Trump’s sentencing until Nov. 26, three weeks after the final votes are cast in the presidential election.

It had been scheduled for Sept. 18, about seven weeks before Election Day. The new date is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

There's nothing about this case that hasn't been politically motivated, so it's only understandable to think this is just another example of that. 

Recommended

WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"Backfire" doesn't even begin to describe it.

If anything the sentencing has been delayed until after the election because it's been recognized that all this lawfare against Trump has backfired on the Democrats.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments
Amy Curtis
Surprise! These Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in CO Had Something Else in Common
Doug P.
'Come On!' Dana Perino NOT Buying Harris Spox's BS Spin About Lack of Interviews and Pressers
Doug P.
LOL, NO: The Guardian Warns 'We Each Have a Nazi in Us' (But 'We' Just Means 'Donald Trump')
Grateful Calvin
Trump Lawyers Debunk Entire Case Against Trump in Less Than Seven Minutes
Twitchy Video
Here's the 'Most Telling' Part of the August Jobs Report the Dems Won't Be Highlighting
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments Amy Curtis
Advertisement