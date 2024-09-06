'Up in Flames'! Trump Sentencing Announcement in NY Is Latest Sign the Left's Lawfare Has Backfired

Before we get into what Judge Merchan in New York did regarding Trump's sentencing, let's check Nate Silver's latest forecast just for kicks:

Geez. Silver's forecast just released. Has Trump winning every swing state and has his chances 24 points above Harris winning PA.



The Harris campaign now hinges on her ability to speak extemporaneously without a teleprompter during a 90 minute debate. https://t.co/GI3IcHC5zV — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 6, 2024

Things are looking better for the Trump campaign. We'll see what happens at the debate. The best guess is we'll see many examples of why the Harris campaign didn't want her speaking off script.

And in a completely unrelated story (well, probably not), Judge Merchan in New York has postponed Trump's sentencing until after the election in November:

Gee, what happened?

From the Associated Press:

A judge agreed Friday to postpone Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money case until after the November election, granting him a hard-won reprieve as he navigates the aftermath of his criminal conviction and the homestretch of his presidential campaign. Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan, who is also weighing a defense request to overturn the verdict on immunity grounds, delayed Trump’s sentencing until Nov. 26, three weeks after the final votes are cast in the presidential election. It had been scheduled for Sept. 18, about seven weeks before Election Day. The new date is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

There's nothing about this case that hasn't been politically motivated, so it's only understandable to think this is just another example of that.

"Backfire" doesn't even begin to describe it.

If anything the sentencing has been delayed until after the election because it's been recognized that all this lawfare against Trump has backfired on the Democrats.