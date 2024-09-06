Here's an Incomplete List of Issues Where the Harris Campaign Is Lying About Her Actual Positions

The Harris-Walz campaign is one of the most manufactured and fake political "movements" in a long time. Just a few months ago many Democrats were calling for Joe Biden to dump Harris and replace her on the ticket, but the debate happened, and everything changed.

The Dems are now stuck with two candidates they're trying to re-invent via a contrived "joy" campaign and attempts to bury Harris and Walz's previous positions.

A few years ago Harris made her positions very clear, but now that she's got some swing states to try and win the one-eighties are plentiful, unlike her press conferences and solo sit-down interviews, which so far are nonexistent.

Axios did a count on the positions the Harris campaign has either reversed or won't comment on (you need to vote for her to find out what she stands for!):

Kamala Harris has changed positions on a WHOLE lot of things pic.twitter.com/m4MfzWkI0T — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 6, 2024

The "any way the wind blows" campaign continues, but rest assured if Harris wins she'll be the same far-lefty we've always known.

Notable that these changes were ALL announced through unnamed staffers - not from her and not on her website.



So we have to trust she’s flipped completely on positions - many of which she held even before 2019/2020 - based on anonymous campaign sources in media reports. https://t.co/imwT7q8cri — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 6, 2024

Harris of course has done zero serious solo interviews (and only one softball chat on CNN) so we only can go by what her staffers say or campaign commercial content. The Harris-Walz website doesn't even have a policy section yet. From Axios:

Nine areas in which she's shifted views or her current position is unknown: 1) Banning plastic straws for environmental concerns. (She's no longer for it, as Axios reported Thursday.) 2) A mandate for automakers to only make electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2035. (The Harris campaign won't say whether she's still for it.) 3) Banning fracking because of concerns over global warming and potential water contamination. (No longer favors a ban.) 4) A mandatory buyback program for assault weapons as part of her gun safety agenda. (She's dropped this idea.) 5) Decriminalizing crossing the border from a criminal offense to a civil one. (No longer supports.) 6) Reparations for slavery, which many progressives argued for during the 2020 primary. (Position unclear.) 7) Building a wall on the Southwest border, a defining Trump promise that many Democrats have fought. (Accepted it as part of the bipartisan border package that Republicans killed.) 8) A federal jobs guarantee that was part of her Green New Deal proposal. (No longer for it.) 9) Medicare for All, which Harris embraced in her first year as senator. (She's backed off this.)

That list is certainly not comprehensive. Meanwhile, Joe Biden's out there saying the quiet parts out loud on his way out the door.

The worst part is she hasn’t actually changed positions on any of those things.



She’s just having staffers lie for her. https://t.co/GyZIeHBUHf — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 6, 2024

Fact check: TRUE.

2024 Kamala Harris is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. https://t.co/8NfOrUIkqZ — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 6, 2024

Hopefully not enough sheep vote for her. Stay tuned.